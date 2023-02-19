West Virginia Campus Workers (WVCW) is partnering with WVU English graduate students to host an informational workshop to help graduate workers receive SNAP benefits.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in the Mountainlair. While the event is primarily targeted towards graduate workers, anyone is welcome to attend.
“I feel like most don’t know that they do qualify and that they can use that assistance,” Taylor Miller, graduate student and WVCW member, said. “The rack is really well advertised, and that is another great resource, but the problem with that is that it’s only open on certain times. They only get fresh produce on Mondays. So the SNAP benefits are something that helps us use those resources that we need anytime.”
SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a resource commonly referred to as food stamps.
Along with assisting with SNAP sign-ups, the workshop is meant to help raise awareness towards food insecurity among graduate workers.
Are you a WVU graduate worker struggling to make ends meet due to meager wages and crippling fees? This Monday WVCW will be hosting a SNAP benefits sign-up party in the Mountainlair from 11-2PM!If WVU signs your paycheck, come through! #snapoutofit pic.twitter.com/KjsdKZhPcr— West Virginia Campus Workers (@WVCampusWorkers) February 19, 2023
Last December, a survey was conducted by the English Graduate Student Union to assess food insecurity and the economic status of English graduate workers. Out of the 43 students who responded, only 14% reported that their living stipends completely covered their cost of living.
Many graduate workers serve as instructors for undergraduate courses. This, combined with balancing their courses, does not give them enough time to seek additional employment, according to Miller.
David Riser, an English graduate student and WVCW organizer, said that the stress of food insecurity can leave graduate workers feeling overwhelmed.
“And we want to do a good job right?” Riser said. “And we want to be able to not be worrying about ‘how am I going to get lunch, how am I going to get food, how am I going to get gas,’ when we’re trying to help our undergraduate students and attend things.”
There are also limits as to how much time they can work through on-campus employment.
“WVU has a clause in your graduate contract that says you can’t work more than five or six hours within another department at the University,” Miller said. “So you know, getting another job in the University is probably what’s most convenient for most graduate employees because they are more aware of the classes you have, time commitments and things like that.”
To learn more about WVCW, visit their website at aftacademics.org.