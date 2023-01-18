More than 70% of graduate and professional students, who responded to a survey last semester, reported they feel unfairly compensated to meet the cost of living in Morgantown.
The survey, which received over 400 responses and included 37 pages of testimonies, was conducted by the Graduate and Professional Student Senate. Results of the survey were sent to President E. Gordon Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed, the Board of Governors and other university leaders almost two months ago in the form of a letter.
The letter, which was 52 pages in length, was supported by members of the Student Government Association, who asked for school administrators to meet with representatives of GPSS to discuss solutions.
GPSS first started vocalizing concerns over pay last spring.
Members then met with Reed to discuss raising stipends for graduate assistants, as well as addressing the mental health concerns graduate students face.
Since then, many efforts have been made by University administration to lessen the stress for these students.
For example, the University has hired a mental health counselor at the Carruth Center exclusively for graduate student needs. The University has also implemented a new policy that allows graduate students to take paid time off for “significant personal circumstances.”
According to Associate Provost Richard Thomas, the University is also planning on conducting a survey to assess how graduate students feel about the mentorship they are receiving and is in the process of hiring an ombudsman to resolve conflicts that they may have with their supervisors.
Thomas said the administration will also be looking into ways to extend graduate students’ health insurance coverage.
The first ask, however, was that stipends for these students were raised and/or their student fees became optional or eliminated altogether.
The student fees in question may go towards the Student Rec Center, the Personal Rapid Transit System, the library and other student services.
The inital response from the University was to raise the minimum stipend that graduate assistants can receive by $1,500 over the course of two years.
Since then, the minimum stipend has been raised by $750, while all other stipends above that minimum remain the same.
Approximately 350 or just 20% of all graduate assistants at the University made the minimum stipend ($14,250) last fall.
Now, many of these students are saying this raise is not enough to combat their student fees and the rising cost of living.
Last fall, GPSS attended a luncheon with Gee and Reed, where they were able to voice their concerns, though no concrete changes to graduate student pay have been made since.
Sindupa De Silva, president of GPSS, is a PhD candidate pursuing research in how human land use practices impact wetland ecosystem health.
He said he chose WVU for its research and publication record but also to be a part of its culture.
“I knew about it and had learned to love the state and its people even before I came here,” he said.
Although De Silva will finish his dissertation at WVU, he said he may not be “happy” doing so.
Like De Silva, at least 38% of students who took the survey from GPSS said they may have reconsidered attending WVU had they known about their student fees and the cost of living in Morgantown.
De Silva said his yearly take-home salary after student fees is around $17,000 a year as a graduate research assistant. As an international student from Sri Lanka, he is also on an F1 visa and cannot work off-campus.
De Silva spent three years, from 2019 to 2022, completing field research, living paycheck to paycheck, studying 200 sites in total for his dissertation and sometimes spending several days or even weeks back to back in the field, camping out or sleeping in his car.
“Just the amount of stress graduate students are under…we’re not capable of being mentally well, because we are constantly in a state of stress.”
Sara Crayton is a PhD candidate pursuing research on an endangered species of turtle, which she says is almost constant during “field season.”
“It’s pretty intense, and that’s also a tense time period, because for most of us, we’re away from our friends, away from our families, living in field housing,” she said.
As a teaching assistant for a herpetology class, Crayton said she would work anywhere between 30 and 40 hours a week, along with around 20 hours of research while being a graduate student.
Crayton said that, while she had a fellowship at the University, her tuition and student fees were waived, allowing her to be happier and function better.
When her salary dropped as a teacher’s assistant, however, small concerns became huge, and budgeting took a toll on her ability to focus.
“The whole purpose of university is education, and so the lack of compensation, the lack of financial compensation that we get and how incredibly high student fees are at WVU is detrimental to the learning process,” she said.
She said because they are not compensated well enough, it does not take much, a series of sicknesses for example, to send even students who don’t have families to support into debt or make them unable to afford things like rent and groceries.
Crayton said that the changes the University has made to help graduate and professional students is not enough to ease this financial and emotional burden.
“I was really surprised when I saw the email that said there was a new policy on graduate student work life balance…because that wasn’t a policy on work life balance.
“That was a policy that said, ‘Hey, if you have some type of extreme medical emergency, or you have a death in the family that actually devastates you, we’re not going to fire you, and we’ll still pay you,” she said. “And that just feels like a basic human right.”
While De Silva uses some of the resources available to students and said he appreciates the efforts of the administration, he feels they are not clearly advertised to the University’s “isolated” graduate and professional students, as WVU is primarily an undergraduate institution.
“They do a lot of amazing work advocating for us; however, more people need to know, and change needs to happen because we are facing struggles on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
The current goal of GPSS is to make fees both transparent and give graduate students the chance to opt out. But De Silva said an increase in all stipends right now may not be as easy a solution.
Still, he feels the work graduate and professional students do as teaching and research assistants is a “pivotal” part of the University, especially as an R1 institution.
“It would be in the institution’s interest to invest in this body of people — to support them, whether that’s financially or by workload,” he said.