Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a service of West Virginia University Extension, will attempt to break the world record for the largest gardening lesson at the West Virginia Black Bears vs. Mahoning Valley Scrappers game Friday, July 28, according to a release by WVU Extension.
Grow This is a program that provides free seeds and growing lessons to people in West Virginia who fill out a survey. According to WVU Extension, after 25,000 sign-ups for the 2023 season, the survey for seed packets has closed.
Nearly every week, Grow This posts challenges on their Facebook page, encouraging their followers to garden while posting photos of their crazy-looking crops or themselves sharing their gardening with others among other prompts.
Still, anyone who has their own seeds may participate in this year’s annual growing lesson, which includes cosmic purple carrots, red ursa kale and miniature mixed colored bell peppers.
This year, the West Virginia Black Bears teamed up with WVU Extension to host a massive gardening lesson.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current record for the largest gardening lesson is held by the Turkmenistan Ministry of Construction after 539 people planted grapevines for a lesson that lasted only an hour.
To find a candidate to teach this lesson, Grow This held an online talent contest in which participants were invited to record a 60-90 second video of themselves teaching a gardening lesson using recycled household items.
The Grow This community, including online followers and regular gardening challenge participants, were then asked to pick a winner from three finalists.
On July 5, the organization announced the winner of the contest, Sherry Weaver, a former administrative associate at the WVU College of Law and Clay County native, via their Facebook page.
Weaver started farming in 2015 and has since sold produce and baked goods at markets while teaching gardening lessons through her various social media platforms under the handle “Quite Contrary Kitchen Gardens,” according to an interview with WVU Extension.
Grow This launched in 2012 but gained popularity during the pandemic. According to WVU Extension, the program had reached over 100,000 people statewide by 2022 with almost 40% being first-time gardeners.
Gardeners can find instructions for the latest gardening challenge, advice and updates on the Grow This Facebook page. The page also hosts live streams where WVU Extension experts may provide advice and answer questions about gardening.
Grow This also has a weekly email newsletter where participants can find to-do lists based on the WVU Extension Garden Calendar. Nearly every day on the calendar is marked with an activity to make gardeners’ plants thrive, complete with monthly inserts from WVU specialists.
According to WVU Extension specialist Kristin McCartney, the first pitch of the game will be at 7 p.m., and the world record attempt will take place later in the game, around the fourth and fifth inning.
Participants may grab gardening supplies and seeds at the WVU Extension table along the concourse.
The lesson will take place along the home plate dugout and will be shown on the scoreboard and live-streamed on their Facebook page for those watching at home.
The headcount for the record will be taken based on a roster of participants collected during the game.
For daily updates, visit the Grow This Facebook page.
WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program’s work is supported by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.