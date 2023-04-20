April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and West Virginia University and the City of Morgantown have several resources for students, employees and community members who may be affected by sexual violence.
Sexual violence is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “sexual activity when consent is not obtained or not freely given.”
According to the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC), about half of sexual assaults on college campuses involve alcohol, and about 90% of victims know their attacker.
The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resources
WVU’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) offers confidential resources for those impacted by sexual violence.
Prevention Education Specialist Maggie Von Dolteren said staff are not required to make a formal Title IX report about any sexual misconduct.
DDEI provides an equity assurance hotline for emotional support and can also provide information about next steps or give a referral to other sexual assault resources. They may also help those impacted by sexual violence file a “no-contact” order, which stops the recipient from having contact with the person who filed the order, and it is intended to help make survivors feel safer on campus.
The division provides other supportive measures for survivors of sexual violence, such as changing class schedules, work assignments or work locations for students. Resources are also available to help survivors change dorm rooms and other university housing by moving them to a safer location.
WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center also provides confidential resources for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Carruth Center Resources
The Carruth Center offers many confidential resources for students and employees affected by sexual violence, including their Urgent Crisis Clinic, which operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Brianne Depcrymski, a supervised psychologist at the Carruth Center, students will be connected with a counselor to recount their testimony. If they are unable to see a counselor in person or miss their time slot, Carruth also provides a 24-hour hotline.
Counselors may provide emotional support for victims while helping them problem-solve, providing tips on how to manage emotional responses and helping students come up with a safety plan. They can also discuss next steps at the student’s discretion.
The Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center Resources
While WVU offers several resources for students and faculty, any community member may reach out to RDVIC. The organization offers a wide range of services for those affected by sexual violence confidentially and free of charge, such as referrals and emotional support from an advocate who will accompany survivors in their steps towards recovery.
RDVIC also provides a 24-hour hotline for emotional support for survivors.
How to report or file a complaint about sexual misconduct
Students may also file a sexual misconduct complaint through the Title IX website. According to Dolteren, case managers reach out to the complainant after receiving the complaint and ask if they wish to start an investigation.
Anyone may also file a crime report to the University Police Department at (304) 293-3136 or to the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7522.