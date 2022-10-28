WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”
Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
“I think as a community it looks bad,” Taylor said. “I appreciate, you know, how much revenue the games bring in, and I appreciate what it does for the school, but I just think we could do better … I do not understand why there’s so much trash on the ground.”
The Blue Lot is known for the trash left behind after hours of tailgating, and a particularly large amount was left after WVU was taken down by Kansas at the home opener this year.
After the game, @dartywvu and @wvubarstool posted a photo on Instagram of the lot covered in trash, saying it was a “perfect metaphor for the current state of our football team”.
Although the behavior was meant to stick it to head coach Neal Brown after the loss, two employees at Ruby Memorial said they were offended by the mess.
“In general, I think [patients] enjoy the fanfare,” Taylor said. “But when it’s over, it’s just terrible.”
Taylor said large street sweepers pick up the trash after each home game.
Milan Puskar Stadium opened in 1980, followed by Ruby Memorial Hospital in 1988, so the lot is not rightfully owned by the hospital, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications.
“[The lot] is leased to the hospital with the understanding that, on home football game days, the lot is controlled by WVU Athletics,” Johnson said in an email, noting that any disruption is “minimal.”
Although the hospital has full control of the lot every day other than the five to six home game days a year, those days are still a hassle, according to Megan Boyce, a patient monitor technician at Ruby Memorial.
On game days, the hospital’s main parking is completely shut down, leaving only one off-site lot available for employees, according to Boyce. She said that the off-site lot requires employees to arrive up to an hour early to shuttle to the hospital, and that this inconvenience often affects the staff in more ways than one.
“Staffing is already shorter on game days, and you have a lot more call offs because people don’t want to have to deal with the traffic,” Boyce said.
Boyce said many patients are inconvenienced on game day as well.
“Patients definitely feel it because there are separate entrances that the visitors now have to go through,” Boyce said. “They have to jump through all these hoops just to be able to come see their family members on game days.”
Taylor claimed the doors to alternate entrances also have to be shut and locked on game days to avoid attendees from overcrowding the hospital facilities.
“I don’t even know where a patient gets in,” Taylor said. “[Employees] have to go through back ways with our badge.”
The contractual agreement between the University and the hospital prevents many of these inconveniences from being solvable.
“I love the pride for the Mountaineers and for their team. I just don’t understand the garbage,” Taylor said. “I get it. I went to WVU, but can we just behave better?”