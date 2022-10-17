For more than a decade, former and current students at West Virginia University have enjoyed access to free unlimited cloud storage from Google. Now, the tech giant said it will stop providing the free service to schools and universities nationwide.
In light of the change, WVU officials announced Sunday that former students will lose access to their school-issued Google (MIX) accounts three years after their last term, effective January 2023.
The University had previously told alumni and former students they’d have lifetime access to their MIX accounts.
However, school officials said the decision is “necessary" and was made to “control unanticipated costs," citing that WVU has exceeded four times its new data storage limit issued by Google.
Moreover, more than 60% of the 193,000 accounts issued to former students are currently inactive, according to the University.
Now, WVU will only issue Google accounts to enrolled students, faculty and instructors, advisors with a faculty role, instructional support technicians, Google Workspace account managers, support staff and administrators.
Current students will also be impacted by Google’s decision.
Unlimited storage has been offered to enrolled students and some employees for more than a decade. Now, account storage will be capped at 5TB — the equivalent of 1 million photos or 600 hours of HD movies.
School officials say it’s unlikely many of these accounts will exceed that amount of storage, but students and employees can request additional storage of up to 25TB.
More information about the changes to Google accounts can be found on the WVU ITS webpage.