The WVU Alert system sent out its first campus-wide test alert of the academic year to students, faculty and parents Wednesday.
All enrolled students on the Morgantown campus are automatically registered for the WVU Alert system and will receive text and email notifications when alerts are issued.
However, students who did not receive today’s test alert can visit the WVU Alert student login page to update their contact information.
If a student is registered with the correct contact information but is still not receiving WVU Alerts, they can fill out a missed alert form.
Parents and guardians can also register to receive WVU alert notifications through their student’s account. Students can add parent or guardian contact information while logged in to the WVU Alert system.
Students wishing to receive additional mobile notifications are encouraged to download the LiveSafe app.
Faculty and staff can also sign up to receive alert notifications.
The WVU Alert system communicates emergencies and weather-related advisories to the Morgantown campus through WVU Alerts, Campus Warnings and Community Notices. The type of alert varies by level of urgency.
Students are automatically removed from the service following their graduation from the University.
For more safety information students can follow WVU Alert and WVU Safety on Twitter as well as WVU Safety and Wellness on Facebook.
Additional resources and information are available at https://police.wvu.edu.
To view recent and active alerts students can visit the WVU Alert website.