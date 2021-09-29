Not smart Justin.
In a viral TikTok video, a person is seen standing in the packed stands during the WVU football game against Virginia Tech. The man shows himself briefly before turning the camera and panning across the crowd.
The caption on the video posted by user @justinrobinson_2 reads: “Is it to[o] late to tell everyone I got COVID two days ago”
Oh Justin... pic.twitter.com/XNOEYy5zt4— Michael Mc (@TizzyEnt) September 28, 2021
After a five-second clip from the game, Michael, a Florida-based filmmaker who goes by the social media handle @TizzyEnt, cuts into the video.
“Well yeah Justin it is, it is too late,” he says. “It’s too late to do the right thing which is not go to an event where there are thousands of people when you know you have COVID and you’re taking zero precautions.
“It’s too late to do the smart thing and not advertise to the world that you went to that event while being COVID positive.”
The video has been shared across social media platforms and has over half a million views.
The person in the stands is not a WVU student, said Executive Director of Communication April Kaull in an email.
On TikTok, the official WVU social media account wrote under the video: “WVU has confirmed that this person is not a student, however we continue to take this situation seriously and have shared this video with officials who can further investigate.”
Kaull said the University is working with the athletics department to gather more information about the ticket holder and to "pursue any and all appropriate action."
Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communication Michael Fragale said in an email that he cannot discuss specific cases but did share language from the back of a WVU ticket.
"WVU may revoke the license, eject or refuse entry to [the ticket] holder, and/or take further action for failure to comply with the terms and conditions, WVU or venue policies and procedures, illegal activity, or to refuse entry or eject [ticket] holders that have come in contact with or test positive for COVID-19 or is otherwise suspected to have been infected," the back of the WVU ticket states.
Michael, the Florida-based filmmaker, had advice for not only Justin, but also people who attended the game.
“If you have exhibited symptoms of COVID or have become COVID positive, you may have Justin to thank for that,” Michael said to people who were in the stands.
He encourages his audience to message Justin on his TikTok or Instagram account.
The original video and the account with the handle @justinrobinson_2 that originally posted the video have both been deleted.
Notice the “to” in the phrase “Is it to late…” at the top of the video? Gotta love that @WestVirginiaU education!— Debunktion Junction (@DebunkJunction) September 28, 2021