In January 2021, WVU President E. Gordon Gee bought a $1.3 million vacation home located at The Greenbrier Resort, according to public records from the county assessor’s office. The resort is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The 2,700 square feet, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house features crown molding, hardwood floors, a “sophisticated fireplace,” and one car garage. It was initially listed in 2019 for almost $1.5 million and is located in the Greenbrier Sporting Club neighborhood near the resort.
“Relax and enjoy picturesque views from the expansive 1,800 square feet of covered porches as you delight your family and friends in exquisite style,” the listing reads.
The lower level was unfinished at the time of listing and could be finished to add an additional 2,700 square feet of living space. The home, initially built in 2003, is located across the street from the Greenbrier golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus in 1977.
“I love West Virginia and have said many times that I plan to stay here,” Gee said in a statement to the Daily Athenaeum. “This is my home.”
“For many years, Laurie and I have enjoyed spending time with our family, especially my daughter and her family, at The Greenbrier sharing the beauty of the surrounding area. Last January, we decided to buy a home there so we can build on these traditions that have brought us such personal joy.”
Gee mentioned the home during an interview with the Daily Athenaeum last year about his advising the University of Austin, a project that aims to maintain free speech and fix higher education.
“I'm devoted to this place,” he said about WVU. “I bought a home at the Greenbrier. This is my home. And I'm not hunting for another job. I'm just trying to finish the one I have right now.”
He also mentioned the home in an interview last week with WVNews.
In 2019, a Charleston Gazette-Mail/ProPublica investigation found that Gov. Justice profited off state agencies spending money at the storied resort before and after he took office in 2016.
In Morgantown, Gee resides in Blaney House, located on a hill overlooking Sunnyside and downtown Morgantown. That home is valued at $1.1 million and owned by the WVU Board of Governors.