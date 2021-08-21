UPDATE: After the publication of this story the Daily Athenaeum became aware that the air conditioning unit at Honors Hall has been operational since 2 p.m. today, according to University spokesperson April Kaull.
Lizzie Perry did anything she could to beat the heat.
Last night, the thermostat in her dorm room put the temperature around 95 degrees.
“I like to stand with my refrigerator doors open,” Perry said. “I put chocolate chips in the freezer, that I'll eat to cool myself down. And then, I had to sleep with my head here and my legs up on my headboard, so I could get some air. I sleep on top of my sheets.”
The freshman political science major is one of hundreds of students who tried to stay cool in dorm rooms that weren’t designed to live in without air conditioning.
The air conditioning unit at Honors Hall failed five days ago. And while maintenance workers worked to get parts from as far away as California, residents did whatever they could to escape the heat.
In an email to Honors Hall residents Saturday evening, WVU Housing confirmed the air conditioning units had been operational and gradually cooling the building since 2 p.m.
"The changes are incremental as the system exchanges the hot air inside and outside with the cooler air from the operating chiller," said Executive Director of University Housing Chris MacDonald. "As the evening progresses, and the outside air temperature decreases, the conditions inside will continue to improve."
Over the past week, the average temperature outside has been in the low 70s with highs around 80 degrees. Inside, residents had regularly experienced temperatures in the high 80s.
In a Friday afternoon update sent to residents and shared with the Daily Athenaeum, MacDonald said the problem was a “part failure” in the chiller unit that creates cool air for the building.
“Facilities will continue to work through the weekend as more parts come in,” MacDonald wrote. “While they are optimistic, they are avoiding any timeline or guarantees until the system is operating.”
He added that it was not an upkeep issue and parts to fix the failure are not readily available.
How it started
About an hour after residents learned the AC was out on Tuesday evening, they started to feel the heat.
“It was pretty immediate once they notified us,” said Ian MacDonnell, freshman electrical engineering student. “It heated up pretty fast. And the windows don’t open more than like four inches.”
He’s been spending a lot of time in the study room on each floor, the only place on the floor where there are now temporary wall units.
In an email to residents Tuesday, housing officials said the outage could last a day and recommended that residents open their windows but do not try to bypass restrictors that cap how far the window can open at a few inches.
Residents were also told to keep their doors open when home and awake, unplug any electronics that might heat up the room and avoid hot showers.
Avoiding hot showers is easier said than done.
“If you turn it just a tiny bit and it can get cold,” said MacDonnell. “Other than that, it’s like hot or super hot. But it is possible.”
At the time, residents were told to expect the outage to last into the evening and next day.
Here come the fans
The day after the outage, fans were distributed to residents. But they say the fans haven’t been very effective.
“It doesn't help much because it's just the same stale air,” said Wyckoff.
He said the one box fan in his dorm room can only do so much, particularly when the window only opens a few inches. There are also large fans at the end of each hallway.
Yesterday, Wyckoff went into the central common room on his floor to write an essay.
“I've never felt like I was losing weight typing an essay before,” he said. “I was sitting there typing, it was only four pages but by the end I was sweating. I was like, ‘I need a shower.’”
To beat the heat, he’s started studying outside in the evening.
“Somehow, even with the sun out blazing down on you, it’s better out there,” Wyckoff said.
Many residents have been staying with friends who live in town and have air conditioning.
But for the ones who can’t escape, the fans were all they had.
Back in Perry’s dorm room, the large box fan pushes air from one side of the room to the other. Her roommate’s tapestry actually got ripped down by the fan.
“I wasn't prepared for the AC to go out,” she said, gesturing to a small white fan that clips onto shelves.
When she sleeps, she moves the little fan onto her bed. When she’s studying, it’s clipped to a shelf above her head.
Casey Dellone, Perry’s suitemate and a freshman forensic science student, said she spends several hours sitting in front of her box fan everyday after she gets back from class.
“It is a treat to go outside,” Dellone said.