Starting this fall, West Virginia University will extend its international student fee to include graduate assistants.
The Student and Exchange Visitor Information (SEVIS) fee, or SEVIS compliance fee, is charged to international students by the University to fund the Student and Exchange Visitor program, a federal program used to maintain records for international students and other related expenses.
The fee for these students is $200 per semester, along with $100 if they choose to participate in summer enrollment.
According to Hank Oliver, director of Global Advancement at WVU, the costs associated with SEVIS were originally paid for by the University through other funding. Now, the University has shifted to funding these services through a specific fee charged to international students.
Oliver said the fee was originally only placed on undergraduate international students in 2018.
“So it’s not a new fee, but at the time it was only assessed to undergraduate students,” he said.
Oliver said that, at the time, much of the international student population was represented by undergraduate students, so it made sense to charge them exclusively.
However, as the demographics of international students changed, graduate students were included in the fee.
“As our enrolled population has changed, we basically had more graduate students than undergraduate students,” Oliver said. “Financially, it’s not really possible anymore for us to only assess this to undergraduate students.”
Last year, WVU decided to waive the fee for international graduate assistants for a year. However, Oliver said the University can no longer do so for these students, and all international students at WVU will be charged the additional cost.
If approved, the fee would go into effect in the fall of 2023.
He also said the fee is meant to increase funding towards offices that provide resources to international students.
The University's international student population started steadily declining in 2018. Between fall of 2017 and 2022, enrollment for these students nearly cut in half, according to data provided by Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
Sindupa De Silva, GPSS president, believes the University is pulling funding for these services from the wrong place.
“We recognize the fact that they need this funding and if anything ... so that they can operate more smoothly and don’t have to deal with as much stress,” De Silva said. “However, they’re charging the wrong group of people to find this pot of money.”
De Silva feels that the fee would be highly overwhelming to international graduate workers who are already facing financial stress.
“Our plates just keep getting piled on and on,” De Silva said. “While we’re not getting compensated equally to begin with, we continue to get more and more work.”
“And today, for an international student, you’re dealing with that, on top of the fact that you do not have family or support systems in the U.S. to financially support you, mentally support you. We are isolated.”
Numerous international graduate students are opposed to the fee being reinstated.
Mark Vodianyi, a global affairs undergraduate student, is also an international student from Ukraine.
Vodianyi came to the U.S. more than a year ago through the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program. He feels that the fee could have negative effects on international students due to the many obstacles they already encounter.
“I feel like international students are really overwhelmed here … academic stress, financial hardship, including those people who come from conflicted areas, or in their home countries there are wars, conflicts, there is something happening,” he said.
Mariela Zayas, a world languages graduate assistant from Argentina, said that the fee would negatively impact her because she cannot rely on her parents for financial support.
“I know that some people from Europe, for example, they ask their parents for help,” Zayas said. “In my case, I cannot ask them for help because I already live by myself.”
Many efforts have been made to voice resistance to the fee being applied to graduate assistants and advocate for improved conditions for those students.
West Virginia Campus Workers recently created a petition in protest of the fee, and last fall, GPSS wrote a letter to WVU administration expressing concerns regarding graduate student salaries and stipends.
Although there have been many efforts by the University to address these concerns, De Silva voiced at the State of the University address that there is more to be done.
When he asked Provost Maryanne Reed about additional efforts, she responded by saying the University has done everything they can for graduate assistants at this time.
“I would argue that as an institution, we've done everything we can at this moment in time to support our grad students …,” Reed said. “But you saw, we have limited resources. It’s not a matter of will. It’s a matter of ability to meet those challenges.”