Shortly after moving into Summit Hall this year, freshman Ayla Elmore noticed a strange discoloration in the corners of her dorm room.
She then contacted university health officials concerned it was mold because it continued to increase in size each day.
“It was fuzzy,” Elmore said.
“It was just right above my head like where I'm sleeping at night.”
She is not the first to share concerns like these.
In fact, several WVU students and parents have lodged complaints alleging mold or mildew growth and dirty conditions in Summit Hall within the past year. Some parents shared their concerns in a Facebook group named “Parents of Summit Hall.”
The Daily Athenaeum spoke with 10 students living at Summit Hall about their concerns over reported mold or mildew.
“Especially being like an out-of-state student, I'm paying a lot more and it's kind of just like, not what I was expecting for a living,” Zack Cummings, a freshman international business and marketing major, said.
"You know, you want to like live somewhere clean,” Elmore said.
Although some students and parents voiced health concerns, citing poor air quality and high moisture in dorm rooms, university and county health officials haven’t confirmed any of these reports.
In an email to Summit Hall residents in October, WVU Housing Executive Director Chris MacDonald said health officials found no “significant or widespread mold issues” in the facility last year.
“Most of the time, our investigation found dirt combined with high moisture (e.g., condensation on a dusty air vent) and not mold,” he said.
“In those few instances where mold or mildew was discovered, we believe it was the result of increased outside airflow in buildings as part of COVID-19 safety protocols coupled with high-humidity weather over the course of several successive days or instances where mold or mildew developed after students placed furniture in front of an air system return vent, tampered with the HVAC equipment in the room, left windows open for prolonged periods or placed wet or damp clothing or towels on the floor, bathroom or closet of the residence.”
MacDonald added that the Monongalia County Health Department recently inspected Summit Hall and did not "find or suspect any systemic mold problems."
Following each mold or mildew complaint, WVU Environmental Health and Safety conducts air quality tests after the reported areas are cleaned by facilities management.
Elmore’s room was cleaned and tested on Sept. 28, according to an email she received from a university health and safety specialist.
“They did the air quality tests, and they kind of just wiped it down with some spray cleaner and called it a day,” said Elmore, who was in the room during the inspection.
A school health and safety specialist emailed Elmore the next day, reporting her room was within “target parameters for indoor air quality.”
But a week later, Elmore said the discolored substance returned.
Although some traces of mold or mildew were discovered in Summit Hall last year, Natalie Carvasos, associate director for Environmental Health and Safety, said humidity levels at the residence hall returned to a “normal range” this semester.
“Last year, the most common thing we found was high humidity level,” she said. “So, we were having some staining on the ceilings right at the register, where the air is coming out because it was coming out moist.”
Multiple water leaks have occurred in Summit Hall in recent years as well. Last month, several students were displaced due to a burst water line, and health officials say they didn’t find evidence of mold as a result of the flooding.
But it can be difficult for students to distinguish mold from dust buildup, or “discoloration,” said Eric Jeppesen, executive director of WVU Environmental Health and Safety. “It's really hard to tell exactly what it is.”
“When we say discoloration, it could be anything from it's really dusty, really hard to tell from appearance what it is to mildew — which is still a fungi — but it's completely separate from mold,” Eric Jeppesen, executive director of WVU Environmental Health and Safety, said. “It's really hard to tell exactly what it is.”
Caravasos said anything that appears to be mold is cleaned with fungicide and is followed up with an air quality test by Environmental Health and Safety.
“We treat everything the same,” she said. “If we see discoloration, we treat it as that could potentially be mold, and we take care of it immediately.”
But to identify potential mold, she said a sample would need to be sent to a laboratory for testing, which could take weeks.
The DA has requested air quality tests for Summit Hall this semester from WVU Environmental Health and Safety under the Freedom of Information Act. These documents detail specific findings and humidity levels found in spaces on campus.
In the meantime, students like Elmore say they want the University to find a more long-lasting solution to the issue.
"I want them to fix it and get rid of it and do whatever the means are. Obviously, they can't just like do that in one day,” Elmore said. “You're probably not gonna be able to be here for them to genuinely tackle the issue. But for future classes, I would want them to genuinely get rid of it.”
Students who have concerns about mold or mildew in their dorm are encouraged to submit a work order with Environmental Health and Safety.
WVU Housing can be contacted by email at WVUhousing@mail.wvu.edu or by phone at 304-293-4491.