Ladies Lift, a program exclusively offered to women-identifying students, has started for the spring semester and welcomes those interested in weightlifting at any level.
The five-week program, hosted by WVU’s Campus Recreation, invites participants to meet every week to learn how to navigate the weight room at the Student Rec Center.
“Our current highest attendance [in the weight room] is usually by men, and we don’t see a lot of women in our lower fitness area which has a lot of the free weights, benches, and squat racks,” Brittany Brandt, fitness and wellbeing coordinator for Campus Recreation, said. “We wanted to give women the opportunity to learn how to use the equipment and feel comfortable being in the weight room as well.”
Brandt said Ladies Lift, which began in spring 2022, is based on personal trainers’ schedules making times vary each semester.
“I would say the first time we ran it, we had a solid group of about 15 that stayed through the whole program,” Brandt said. “Then, the last I saw we had a ton of interest, and I think about 20 people ended up taking the program and being consistent with it.”
Each week, certified personal trainers show participants around the weight room and explain how to use the equipment. Some of these trainers are students as well.
“We tend to talk a little bit about form and how to make your own program and how to make your own workout,” Brandt said.
She added that the program attracts people with varied experiences, including those who have never worked out before as well as gym regulars. Trainers also help people develop and follow routines.
“There’s no pressure. You don’t have to do anything,” Brandt said. “If you just want to sit and watch and learn from the trainers, and then work in with other people, that’s totally up to you as a participant.”
Ladies Lift gives women an opportunity to learn more about weightlifting and the equipment that the Student Rec Center has to offer.
“I think that it’s really empowering for women to be able to come into a space that is mostly male-dominated. If you come into the Rec anytime between 4-8 p.m., that’s most of the people you see on the fitness floor,” Brandt said.
There are many health benefits to weightlifting, and participants are not expected to lift heavy if they don’t want to. Ladies Lift guides participants so that they can exercise safely.
“Weightlifting is really important, especially for women as we age. We are at higher risk of osteoporosis, and so strength training does help prevent having bone density loss,” Brant said.
Following spring break, the Student Rec Center will be holding a separate weight training class that will be open to all students on campus, regardless of their gender identity.
“Everybody belongs in the weight room no matter what gender or how they identify,” Brandt said.
Students can register for fitness classes on the Campus Recreation website under the Group Fitness Schedule.
Ladies Lift classes will be offered every Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. through Feb. 28.