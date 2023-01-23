Jazz singer Landau Murphy Jr., a West Virginia native and former winner of “America’s Got Talent, is set to perform the national anthem before Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Auburn.
Murphy won the sixth season of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, as he performed titles from classic jazz artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Cab Calloway.
The Logan resident signed to Sony Records and Columbia Records shortly after winning the show. He has since released three albums and one single.
Murphy still lives in West Virginia and has become an adult education advocate with the West Virginia Department of Education’s “It’s Never Too Late to Graduate” campaign.
The WVU men’s basketball team will tip off against No. 15 Auburn at noon on Saturday, with streaming available on ESPN.