To honor World AIDS Day, WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center and Positive Health Clinic hosted a presentation providing information and resources about the ongoing HIV/AIDS crisis.
Brad Grimes, program coordinator for the LGBTQ+ Center and organizer of the event, began the presentation Thursday with opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of the day’s recognition.
“This is the 34th year of marking World AIDS Day, and it’s really a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV,” Grimes said.
Grimes discussed how people still remain unaware of the issue, despite its ongoing prevalence.
“But, you know, it is far from being over,” Grimes said. “And so I’ve been troubled by the complacency, and this kind of sense that a lot of young people have. ‘This isn’t something that I have to worry about.’It’s something that all of us have to worry about.”
More than a dozen people in attendance then observed a moment of silence to remember those who have died from HIV.
Afterwards, registered nurse and nurse educator Anne Behr, the event’s keynote speaker, discussed the statewide impact of the epidemic.
Behr explained that HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is a virus that is typically spread through blood and sexual fluids and can develop into AIDS.
She also shared national and statewide HIV statistics, noting there had been several outbreaks in West Virginia since 2018.
“There was an outbreak of people living with HIV in the Huntington area particularly, so just in 2018, there was a cluster of more than 80 cases identified,” Behr said. “In 2020, there were 139 total in the state. Again, it’s an issue with access and testing.”
Cabell County’s HIV outbreak was detected in 2019 after an increase in injection drug use, according to the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.
The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the accessibility of HIV testing, data and diagnosis, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue notices regarding the accuracy of its HIV data. These notices explain that the decreased number of positive HIV tests during the pandemic could be an underrepresentation of true infection rates.
Behr also said HIV disproportionately affects marginalized communities, specifically BIPOC communities and LGBTQ+ individuals.
“People feel like they need to be seen and heard,” Behr said. “If someone feels like they’re being treated in a way that doesn’t see them for who they are, they will not come back.”
While those diagnosed with AIDS can now receive treatment for symptoms, there is still no cure. There are also many barriers to being treated, such as cost, mental health and access to transportation to a facility.
For those seeking to prevent sexual exposure to HIV, Behr recommended PreP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is a medication that fights the virus. Descovy and Truvada are two oral medications approved for PreP use.
“It’s meant to be like that you’re going to drive your car, you’re gonna wear your seatbelt to prevent injury,” Behr said. “It is a preventative measure.”
Local PreP providers include WVU Student Health, the WVU Medicine PreP clinic and Central Outreach in Washington, Pennsylvania. These services may be charged to insurance.
HIV testing is available at WVU Student Health, the Monongalia County Health Department and the University Medical Lab. Over-the-counter, at-home tests are also available in some retailers.
In closing, Behr shared contact information for Positive Health Clinic, a Morgantown facility that serves to care for individuals living with HIV/AIDS.
Grimes says the key objectives of the World Aids Day presentation are to bring attention to the epidemic, increase HIV awareness and knowledge, eliminate the stigma that comes with the illness and elicit an increased response to fight the epidemic.
“So just taking responsibility for everyone to be mindful to not forget HIV, or to not consider it something that’s a past thing or that it’s over,” Grimes said. “I think that kind of mindfulness, that kind of awareness, and a commitment to testing at least once a year is really important.”
To learn more about Positive Health Clinic, call 304-293-6526.