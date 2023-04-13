West Virginia University’s LGBTQ+ Center will hold its 10th annual Lavender Graduation on Sunday, April 23 in the Art Museum of WVU.
The ceremony, which predates the creation of the LGBTQ+ Center in 2016, was started by the WVU LGBTQ+ Commission to recognize the “achievements, persistence and accomplishments of graduating LGBTQ+ students,” according to the Center’s Program Coordinator Brad Grimes.
A survey featured in Best Colleges and first reported by USA Today showed that 92% of LGBTQ+ college students said their mental health had been negatively impacted by their college experience.
In the same survey, one in four LGBTQ+ college students said they had considered dropping out.
Grimes said this is often a product of the harassment, discrimination and lack of familial and financial support that these students may face during college.
He said the Lavender Graduation is not meant to be a replacement for other commencement ceremonies, but rather a compliment to these events in honor of the additional achievement of reaching graduation as an LGBTQ+ student.
“We really want to celebrate the persistence, like everyone, be it the courage and the persistence and the finishing and obtaining a degree for these LGBTQ students,” Grimes said.
The LGBTQ+ Center has invited alumni to participate in the ceremony this year in recognition of its 10th anniversary and to give any past student who may have previously missed the ceremony the chance to be honored for their achievements.
The first hour of the two-hour event will be the actual commencement ceremony. Each student will be called to the front of the room following the announcement of their degree, where they will receive a certificate of achievement, a rainbow honor cord and a lavender rose, along with having their picture taken.
This is followed by a keynote speaker. Grimes said President E. Gordon Gee or Provost Maryanne Reed has also been known to give remarks in the past when they are available.
Grimes said the rainbow cords, which are given free of charge, are often worn by these students at their college commencement ceremonies.
The second hour of the event will feature a reception with light snacks, hors d’oeuvres and a chance for students to celebrate how far they have come.
“Lavender Graduation is one of our biggest and most important events that we do every year. The students really, really love it and tell us what a positive event it is for them and how much it means for them to be recognized and celebrated and acknowledged in that way,” Grimes said.
“So we look forward to it every [year]. It’s a tradition that I love, and at the Center, it’s really important to us, so we’re going to be doing it as long as we can.”
While students are not currently given scholarships at these ceremonies, Grimes said the Center is trying to make this a possibility in the future.
“Sadly, some LGBTQ young people are kicked out of their homes or have strange relationships with their families because of their sexual or gender identity,” he said. “Many LGBTQ students can’t count on their family for emotional and financial support while they’re out in college … Like sometimes they’re already dealing with providing their own housing, things like that.”
Grimes said that, while the venue for the ceremony is limited to 150 people, anyone may attend, even if they are not related to the graduates or alumni.
The event will be held in the Education Center of the museum from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may register by going to Eventbrite or through the “Events” page of the WVU LGBTQ+ Center website.