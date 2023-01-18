The WVU LGBTQ+ Center kicked off the spring semester with a student mixer last week, welcoming new and existing students to the campus organization.
The mixer, held at the Maple House on College Avenue, gave students the opportunity to meet new people and learn about the LGBTQ+ Center’s resources. Many students that attended the mixer are regular visitors of the Center and members of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Club.
“I’ve been a part of the community at the LGBTQ+ Center ever since I was a freshman,” WVU senior Rosemarie Mirabella said. “I started working there shortly after. I’ve been working there for about a year and a half now, and I also work with the LGBTQ Speakers Bureau.”
The Center is a place for students to get to know one another and share their experiences.
WVU junior Layne Gumowski has also been an active member of the LGBTQ+ Center during her time at the University. She shared a memorable experience that took place during fall 2021 when she painted pumpkins at the Center.
“We all wanted to make some more friends for the coming semester, and I ended up having a blast,” Gumowski said. “I met a lot of people from my department as well, and I ended up actually meeting my current partner there.”
Ellen Rodrigues, director of the LGBTQ+ Center, discussed the other events that students can participate in as well as programs the Center offers to the community.
“We have trainings, and we come to classrooms,” Rodrigues said. “We also provide advocacy, so if anyone has any questions or needs any type of support, they can call us and get in touch with us.”
The Center regularly offers Safe Zone training and Transgender Safe Zone training for any group or student organization on campus. These sessions are held on Zoom and participants can register for these training sessions through their website.
“It’s somewhere I can relax, and I don't have to worry about hiding parts of myself,” said Gumowski.
According to their website, the LGBTQ+ Center is committed to providing faculty, staff and student leaders with the necessary knowledge and tools to serve as allies to the LGBTQ community on campus with the use of these training sessions.
During these interactive Zoom meetings, participants are provided with information like definitions and preferred usage, how to be an active ally, campus and community climate issues and resources.
“We also have Health Safe Zone training for healthcare professionals and Educator Safe Zone training for teachers and professors,” Rodrigues said.
The Center has plans for upcoming game nights, socials and workshops.
“We are very busy and active and we have at least five programs happening every month,” Rodrigues said. “We really want to provide this opportunity to welcome new members, folks who are coming here for the first time to WVU.”
For example, the LGBTQ+ Center plans to hold a brunch for students on the last Friday of each month. These brunches are organized by the Center’s staff and student ambassadors.
The Center also hosts a Queer Book Club that meets the third Tuesday of each month starting on Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Their next event is an informational Zoom session for legislative updates on LGBTQ rights in West Virginia, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19. Flyers with the QR code were passed out to students during the mixer and can be found on the Center’s website.
Although the LGBTQ+ Center mostly focuses on students in the LGBTQ community and their LGBTQ rights, the Center stresses that all students are welcome.
“The Center, to me, means so much because it’s not just like a place where you can spend your time studying or where you can come to brunch. It’s more of a place where you can hang your hat,” Mirabella said.