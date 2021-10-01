The PRT could have longer waits for passengers due to a pair of power outages earlier this week.
The outages have forced operators to change how the system runs.
The PRT is currently running on schedule mode, not demand mode.
This mean all PRT routes will run on a schedule and not at the request of passengers.
Digital signs on the platform are not in service. These are used to show where a PRT car was headed.
Operators are using PA system announcements to tell passengers which gates are headed to which destination.
If the issue is not resolved by tomorrow, it could impact people getting to the WVU football game.
The game is at 3:30 against Texas Tech.
The PRT put out a helpful thread to help people navigate the system without the signs.
Riding the PRT today (10/1)? Digital signs are not working to identify which gates are traveling to which stations.Listen to PA system announcements to find your correct gate, or refer to the list below.THREAD ⬇️— WVU PRT (@WVUPRTstatus) October 1, 2021
Why the power went out
April Kaull, executive director of communications, said the issue was caused by a broken piece of the power rail at Engineering Station.
This caused a surge of electrical current through the PRT system that knocked out the power at Central Control.
The issue, Kaull said, has been resolved but the PRT signs are still experiencing software issue because of the power loss. As a result, the system is on schedule more, not demand mode.
“We are currently working with the vendor to resolve that issue,” she said in email.
Power outage timeline
Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the PRT announced on Twitter that it was experience a power outage and service was down at all stations.
Over three hours later, just after 7 p.m., the PRT was back and running as scheduled.
While the PRT was down, bus transportation was provided.
Then around 10 p.m., just 15 minutes before the system was set to close for the day, PRT operators said there was a second “unexpected power outage” and the system would be closed for the rest of the day.
Early Friday morning, operators announced in a tweet that the system would run on schedule mode, not demand mode.
Updates are shared on the PRT Status Twitter account.