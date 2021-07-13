Lyon Tower will be closed for the year due to a low number of students assigned there, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications for University Relations.
Kaull explained that one reason fewer students might have chosen to live in Lyon is its place at end of the list of towers on the housing request form.
Students that were previously assigned to Lyon Tower were informed about the closure in an email earlier this month and reassigned to spaces in Bennet, Brooke and Braxton Tower.
Kaull noted that all applicable roommate pairs from Lyon were reassigned to similar spaces in Bennet, Brooke and Braxton. Students formerly assigned to Lyon will pay the same rates for their newly assigned rooms.
Kaull also wrote that students who selected a Living-Learning Community (LLC) in Lyon were assigned to an area with that group. Lyon Tower was the home of the Sustainability Environment Economy Energy Design LLC.
The Lyon’s Den late-night convenience store will remain open this year and will be newly renovated with enhanced coffee options and expanded hours.