The Marshall University Faculty Senate passed by voice vote a joint non-binding resolution in favor of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate Thursday. The West Virginia University Faculty Senate is expected to vote on the same resolution at a meeting Monday.
Only two audible nays were heard on the video conference meeting with over 60 attendees.
The move from faculty at West Virginia’s two largest universities comes as state lawmakers are considering legislation during a special session that would require employers who mandate the COVID-19 vaccine to allow religious and medical exemptions.
Marshall faculty said before Thursday’s vote that they want their voice heard as legislators work on the bill.
“The problem with the wording of the bill is such that medical and religious exemptions are very, very, very broad,” said Marybeth Beller, a political science professor at Marshall University. “They are not well defined.”
Faculty at both schools have previously passed non-binding resolutions in favor of a vaccine mandate. In both cases, administrators have cited the high on-campus vaccinations rates and the small but vocal minority that is opposed to the COVID vaccine.
“We want the vaccine mandate,” said Beller. “We're willing to have legal exemptions, of course, but we don't want exemptions that are so broad that any truck could walk through them.”
The WVU Faculty Senate is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon and the resolution is expected to be considered.
“It can be a very strong statement,” Beller said.
I put together a joint vaccine mandate resolution w/ Marshall University & it just passed there w/ two amendments. I’ll bring it to the WVU Faculty Senate for a vote on Monday. It is too late for it to be on the agenda—it will happen during the “new business” part of the meeting.— Jared Sims (@jaredsims) October 14, 2021
Read the full resolution:
WHEREAS, the Faculty Senate affirms the value of an in-person residential experience at Marshall University and West Virginia University,
WHEREAS, the Faculty Assembly affirms the value of offering educational opportunities in healthy classroom environments,
WHEREAS, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education at least 1,066 campuses have implemented vaccine mandates for students and/or employees,
WHEREAS, MU and WVU faculty wish to avoid interruptions to in-person activities due to COVID-19 disease outbreaks,
WHEREAS, the mental health of many of our students, faculty, and staff is severely at risk if in-person activities are limited or suspended due to COVID-19 outbreaks,
WHEREAS, the Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as assurance that it prevents COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older,
WHEREAS, the WVU Health System has mandated that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine,
WHEREAS, in the interest of a safe and healthy campus community, Marshall University and West Virginia University have an existing policy that requires students to be immunized against MMR, meningitis, polio, tetanus, and Hepatitis B,
WHEREAS, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is free and easily accessible,
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Faculty Senate supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees by January 1, 2022, with legally mandated exceptions.