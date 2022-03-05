Mary G. Roush, a Mason native, was named the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot on Saturday during the men's basketball game against TCU.
With the passing of the musket, Roush will become WVU's third female Mountaineer following in the footsteps of Natalie E. Tennant and Rebecca Durst.
Tennant, former West Virginia Secretary of State, became the first female Mountaineer in 1990. Durst served as the second in 2009.
Roush is a freshman advertising and public relations major with a minor in sports communication. She is also a member of the Mountaineer Maniacs and Public Relations Student Society of America, as well as a former member of the Hugh O'Brian Leadership program.
Roush is a recipient of the PROMISE Scholarship and works as an intern with WVU Athletics Video.