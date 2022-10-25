West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty.
Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
Each year, applications for royalty are based on campus leadership and involvement, as a well as a submitted essay from each candidate. This marks the second year gender what not considered when selecting candidates.
Applicants are then reviewed by a team of judges, who select the final candidates for the court.
The Homecoming Court will be featured in WVU's Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 28. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on High Street.
The Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during halftime at the WVU home football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Homecoming Royalty Court
Raeanne Beckner, a senior dual major in Journalism and Multidisciplinary Studies from Bridgeport, West Virginia, serves as a student ambassador for the Reed College of Media and New Student Orientation Leader. She has served in multiple roles with The Daily Athenaeum, including managing editor and culture editor. Beckner is also involved in Omega Phi Alpha and the West Virginia Innocence Project. She was selected as a Milan Puskar Leadership Scholar, Eberly College Scholar and has been on the President’s List every semester. She is sponsored by the Professional Greek Council (PGC).
Lillian Bischof, a senior double major in Chemical Engineering and Finance from Wheeling, West Virginia, founding member of Women In Business and has served as President, Treasurer and Vice President of Professional Activities for the organization. She has been involved in Society of Women Engineers (SWE), Global Business Brigades and Presidential Student Ambassadors. Bischof has served as Girl’s STEM Day co-chair, undergraduate research assistant for the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, Statler and Chambers college ambassador. She is a West Virginia University Foundation Scholar, Certified Student Leader, Beta Gamma Sigma National Honor Society Member and Tau Beta Pi National Honor Society member. She is sponsored by Women in Business.
Sohan Daniel, a senior Sport & Exercise Psychology major from Chantilly, Virginia, is a NASPA Undergraduate Fellow and a recipient of the Emma G. Noe Scholarship. He has served the Student Government Association (SGA) in numerous roles including: senator, chief of staff, and treasurer. Daniel has been a New Student Orientation Leader, chair of the Wellness & Mental Health Advisory Board, intern for the WVU Alumni Association and a member of the South Asian Association. He is sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA).
Morgan Griffith, a first-year graduate student in the Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Avon, Connecticut, serves as the current President of SHRM@WVU. Her involvement includes Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, B&E Student Ambassador, Women in Business, Industrial Relations Student Association, Honors College, Order of Omega, Gamma Sigma Alpha and Phi Sigma Theta. Griffith was also selected to be an Honors Foundations Scholar, 3rd Place Winner at annual People's Bank Case Competition and recipient of the Blue & Gold Scholarship. She is sponsored by SHRM@WVU.
Amaya Jernigan, a senior Biology major and Addiction Studies minor from Waldorf, Maryland, is the immediate past Student Body President. She serves as the current president of Black Student Union. Her involvement included being a senator of the Student Government Association, chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Eta Omicron Chapter, NAACP vice president, and the community service chair of Minorities Aspiring Pre- Health. Jernigan is also the recipient of the Greek Community Pilar, Gamma Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phenomenal Women award, Rising Star of the year award and was the first Black women student body president for the 2021-2022 school term. She is sponsored by Black Student Union.
Paige McElroy, a senior Advertising and Public Relations major from Miamisburg, Ohio, serves as the President of the WVU Panhellenic Association, Vice President of the 168 Society, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for WVUGo Adventure WV and Campus Recreation, a Student Ambassador for the Reed College of Media and Assistant Director of Marketing for WVU Hockey. She is also involved in Alpha Xi Delta, Martin Hall Agency and the Honors Foundations Program while previously serving as a WVU Campus Tour Leader, Mountaineer Guide for WVU Football and Social Media Content Creator for WVU Football. McElroy is the recipient of the WV PRSA Crystal Award for Research. She is sponsored by WVU Panhellenic Association.
Lauren Moore, a first-year graduate student in Business Data Analytics from West Milford, WV, serves as the Student Chair and License of TEDxWVU. Her involvement includes West Virginia University Marketing Ambassador, Student Government Association, Women in Business, Phi Beta Lambda and Mon Hills Recording Studios. Moore, a 2022 Summa Cum Laude graduate, is a recipient of the 2022 WVU Foundation Outstanding Senior Award. She is sponsored by TEDxWVU.
Rylan Nemesh, a senior Mining Engineering major from Allentown, PA, serves as Vice President of the Men's Volleyball Club while also involved in the WVU Photography Club and Student Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. He is currently a WVU Athletics Digital Media Intern, Team Leader for the WVU Aggregates Competition Team, Team Leader of the Mining Capstone Project, and a presenter for the Freshman Engineering Orientation course. Nemesh is the recipient of the WAAIME Scholarship, GIMME Foundation Scholarship, Scholarship of Distinction, Mountaineer Connection Grant, Engineering Excellence Scholarship, Statler Academic MINE Scholarship and Engineering Departmental Scholarship. He is sponsored by the Men's Volleyball Club.
Olivia Steeley, a senior Nursing major from Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Steeley served as Founding President of Changing Health Attitudes and Actions to Recreate Girls (CHAARG) for two years while also involved in Alpha Xi Delta, Student Nurses Association, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Honors Foundation Program and Honors Hall Council. She is the recipient of the Rotary Club of Greensburg’s Scholastic Achievement Award, CASA Westmoreland’s Youth Leadership Award and the Tribune-Review’s Outstanding Young Citizen Award. She is sponsored by CHAARG.
Raafay Uqaily, a senior Biomedical Engineering major from Morgantown, West Virginia, serves as the President of the Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES) and a Senator At-Large within the Student Government Association (SGA). He is also involved as Recording Secretary for Tau Beta Pi, STEM Editor for the Mountaineer Undergraduate Research Review (MURR), Research Coordinator for the Emergency Medicine Research Division, Chief Engineer for his Senior Design, Math Tutor for the AeSC, Counselor for Camp Kesem, Research Intern at the Heart and Vascular Institute (HVI) and an Ambassador for the Statler College. He is the recipient of the Engineering Excellence Level 1 and the WVU Scholarship of Distinction. He is sponsored by Tau Beta Pi.