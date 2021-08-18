Andrew Kim sits next to a large “Ask Me” sign at a picnic table near the exit to the Beechurst station on the Personal Rapid Transit system earlier this week. A student walks down the stairs and asks him a question.
“How do you get to Beechurst?” the student asks.
“I’m like, ‘you’re at Beechurst,’” Kim recalls with a laugh. “But they were talking about the street. Like how do you get to Beechurst? Just walk down the ramp.”
Kim, chief safety officer for the PRT, is a member of the PRT Brigade. This crack squad of confusion fighters is a collection of West Virginia University employees from across transportation and facilities management teams.
They’re stationed at the PRT stations during the first week of the semester, armed with masks and maps for any student uncovered or lost.
“It's about doing that little bit extra that we can to make sure that everyone gets where they need to be on time,” said Jeremy Evans, WVU director of transportation.
Evans said the program has been going on for at least the last four years and started after the PRT leadership noticed students have a lot of trouble navigating the system during the first few days of classes.
“If you think about our student population, especially those from in state, there's a good chance there's not a thing like the PRT or any kind of public transportation that is similar that they've ever even been on before," Evans said. "So it's a big change.”
After the PRT was closed last year due to the pandemic, both sophomores and freshmen are riding it for the first time.
“It’s double what it normally is,” he said.
The PRT Brigade comes from all over the University’s auxiliary and business services team. It’s everyone from high-ranking vice presidents to parking citation writers like Kaye Fletcher.
She normally spends her days walking up and down the downtown campus doling out parking tickets. But this week she’s giving directions at the Beechurst station.
“I tell them when they come in and they want to know where something’s at,” Fletcher said, holding up a piece of paper with a list of University building codes. “Take a picture of this because on your schedule for class, it's going to have the abbreviation for buildings. This tells you the buildings and this tells you what campus they're on.”
She also hands out a lot of masks. As of Tuesday afternoon, she said the Brigade had given out 2,000 WVU branded masks and were now handing white cotton masks and disposable blue ones.
The PRT Brigade swoops in to save more than just the directionally challenged. At the entrance terminals, students have to press a button next to the screen in order to indicate which station they’re trying to travel to.
“The biggest issue folks have is wanting to hit that thing as a touchscreen, like your phone, rather than hitting the little silver button on the left or right of it,” said Evans.
This confusion is easily solved by the PRT Brigade.