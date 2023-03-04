Mikel Hager of Madison, West Virginia, was named the 2023-24 Mountaineer Mascot on Saturday during the men's basketball game against Kansas State.
“Being selected as the Mountaineer mascot would mean the absolute world to me and my small town of Madison,” Hager said. “Representing Mountaineer Nation and the people of West Virginia as the 69th Mountaineer would be a prestigious opportunity.”
Hager is a senior exercise physiology major with minors in psychology and communication studies. He is a recipient of the PROMISE scholarship and a four-year member of the WVU Gold Cheer Team.
He also works as a volunteer math tutor at Suncrest Elementary School.
Hager was of four students who were nominated as a mascot finalist last month. The other three finalists were Braden Adkins, Christian Adkins and Bailey Gatens. Each year, mascot finalists are selected based on an essay and interview process.
Gatens withdrew as a mascot finalist after the cheer-off competition last week, according to a University press release.
He will officially become the Mountaineer after the formal “Passing of the Rifle” ceremony. The date of the ceremony has not yet been announced.
“I can’t thank WVU enough for providing me with this platform to represent the 1.8 million people who call West Virginia home,” Hager said. “I hope to make a lasting change across the state, country and even the world.”
Braden Adkins has been named as the alternate Mountaineer mascot.
Hager will officially debut as the Mountaineer Mascot at the WVU spring football game on Saturday, April 22. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.