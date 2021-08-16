WVU has postponed Monday Night Lights, an annual event for freshmen students where various University officials speak and a class photo is taken, has been postponed. This was set to be the first such event in over two years due to the pandemic.
In a tweet, the University said the event will be rescheduled for the "soonest possible date without the chance of severe weather."
"WVU still invites all students to visit Hatfields, Cafe Evansdale and Summit Cafe for a barbecue-themed dinner today from 5-7 p.m."
Tonight’s (8/16) Monday Night Lights event has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be rescheduled at a later date. https://t.co/ytfQtJp2cc pic.twitter.com/QKq73UbNiu— WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) August 16, 2021
A similar event was held on Sunday night for returning sophomore students who did not get to participate in Monday Night Lights last year due to the pandemic.