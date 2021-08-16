2018 class photo

The 2018 incoming freshman class takes a group photo during Monday Night Lights. 

 Photo courtesy West VIrginia University

WVU has postponed Monday Night Lights, an annual event for freshmen students where various University officials speak and a class photo is taken, has been postponed. This was set to be the first such event in over two years due to the pandemic.

In a tweet, the University said the event will be rescheduled for the "soonest possible date without the chance of severe weather."

"WVU still invites all students to visit Hatfields, Cafe Evansdale and Summit Cafe for a barbecue-themed dinner today from 5-7 p.m."

A similar event was held on Sunday night for returning sophomore students who did not get to participate in Monday Night Lights last year due to the pandemic.