After the initial event was rained out a week ago, the WVU class of 2025 traveled to Milan Puskar Stadium on Sunday to hear words of wisdom for the next four years from University administrators and coaches as well as take their official class photo.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee told students he wants to have a wonderful year.
“You have persevered,” Gee said. “You have seen everything you possibly can in terms of challenges, and now, here you are. And we cannot tell you how grateful we are to have you here.”
Monday Night Lights has long served as a special tradition for incoming freshmen at WVU. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
During the event, the class gathered for the first time to learn about student life and University traditions and had the opportunity to sign their class flag, meet new friends, play games and watch the Pride of West Virginia perform their pre-game show.
The event ended with students taking their official class in the outline of the state.
Riley Campbell, a freshman from Orlando, Florida, said he chose WVU after a friend suggested he tour the campus.
“Compared to the other schools that are in Florida, this place seemed a lot homier than places that were only 30 minutes away,” he said.
Many in-state students from smaller West Virginia towns feel the same way.
Gracie Yeager, a freshman from Ravenswood, West Virginia, said she is most looking forward to going out and meeting new people.
“Our hometown is so small compared to this, so it’s really exciting,” Yeager said.
Dean of Students Corey Farris said he is glad to have students back on campus.
“What struck me this year so much is just being able to see so many smiles and people happy to be together and watching people make friends and reacquaint themselves with their old friends,” Farris said.
According to Farris, it is still expected of students to go to Student Health if they’re not feeling well, get tested and get vaccinated if possible. Students who are not vaccinated are expected to wear masks at all times.
“We want to make sure that we have a great classroom experience, and so that’s what we’re trying to protect,” said Farris.
Head football coach Neal Brown and long-time head basketball coach Bob Huggins also spoke at the event.
“I’ll tell you what, if you don’t have fun here, you can’t have fun,” said Huggins, a two-time WVU graduate. “I don’t know if there was ever anyone who had more fun than I did at this great University.”