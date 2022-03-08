Morgantown residents gathered at Woodburn Circle Monday night for a candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine. Demonstrators held flags, lit candles and put their hands over their hearts to honor the lives of people killed in the Russian invasion.
The vigil began with a singing of the Ukrainian national anthem and was followed by a collection of speeches, prayers, songs and a moment of silence for those suffering in Ukraine. Children passed out drawings outlined with words like “faith” and “hope.”
Khrystyna Pelchar, event organizer and history student from Ukraine, said that supporters have to act now, because sanctions take more time than the people of Ukraine have.
“Our people continue to protect our Ukraine, and they are dying,” she said. “We don’t have time, because the war does not have a break.”
Pelchar translated part of the Ukrainian national anthem, which means “We will lay down our souls and bodies for our freedom.” She said this is what you do, and Ukrainians are not afraid.
She added that these discussions, however upsetting they may be, need to happen, and even though the U.S. does not want to go farther than sanctions, supporters of Ukraine have to step up.
“The best time to act is now,” she said. “There have been so many discussions about this topic, whether it could be inconvenient or uncomfortable. But do you know how people feel in Ukraine now? This war is not comforting to anyone.”
Valeriya Gritsenko, associate professor of human performance at WVU, asked the crowd to write to their representatives describing military and economic health in Ukraine. She said that help from the U.S. is necessary to protect democracy in Ukraine and the rest of the world.
“We do not want to lose everything we’ve gained by developing our democratic institutions, enabling this free life, because of a madman, essentially with a nuclear button,” she said. “So please, write to your representatives and demand more help for Ukraine.”
Gritsenko used to think that Ukraine did not need to fight for democracy, and that it just came out of the fall of the Soviet Union. She remembered thinking how fortunate they were that it was a bloodless democracy, but it was not perfect and still required a lot of work.
“They’ve been working really hard to develop democracy there…up until this unprovoked attack by Russian forces,” she said. “Now, they are fighting for that democracy.”
Gritsenko said that “stopping” the war by not contributing is no longer an option. She said that people may be tempted to want to stop the war at any cost, but if Russia is left to take over Ukraine, Putin’s plans will not stop there.
“So we are facing a choice,” she said. “Are we going to stand by and see concentration camps and ethnic cleansing and all this horrific persecution happen again in Ukraine?”
Other speakers, including local faith leaders, gave a call-to-action for attendees to pressure West Virginia politicians.
Rev. Wes Bergen, pastor of Morgantown Church of the Brethren, said his own grandparents moved to the U.S. when they fled Ukraine over 100 years ago to escape the Russian revolution. He said there are enough Ukrainian refugees now to match the entire population of West Virginia.
Bergen asked participants to take out their phones and call the office of Gov. Jim Justice to show support for refugees moving to the state. He said that it is harder for refugees to be resettled here than any other state, but that being able to resettle more refugees would help the humanitarian effort, as well as the state’s population and economy.
“When people around the world need a new home, when they want a place free from tyranny and oppression, they should know that there is a place that welcomes them — and that place is West Virginia,” he said.
Rev. Zac Morton from First Presbyterian Church of Morgantown reminded attendees that it is easy to forget what is seen on the news are real places and real people who have been impacted by the war.
“We keep in mind that this is not a movie set, this is not reality television, it is not scripted,” he said. “It is real bodies dodging real bullets and explosions, because of misplaced aggression. It is real memories and real lives being shattered.”
Morton said that the only variable that should be taken into account when considering the war in Ukraine is human suffering.
“We stand tonight with Ukraine. We mourn with you, Ukraine. We lament with you, Ukraine, and to the extent possible, we suffer with you, Ukraine,” he said.
The vigil ended with a performance by Hope Koehler, professor of vocal performance at WVU. She stood in front of a handmade Ukrainian flag with a trident at the top left corner — the symbol of freedom for Ukraine.