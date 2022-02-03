A Morgantown restaurant has a unique message for students after a report of raw chicken being served at a WVU dining hall.
The scrolling sign in front of Boston Beanery advertised: "Students we cook our chicken until it's done!!"
Boston Beanery must read the DA pic.twitter.com/QYVLfhztQS— Duncan Slade (@duncan_slade) February 3, 2022
Earlier this week, the Daily Athenaeum reported that MacKenzie Sherry, a freshman political science student, said she was served a raw chicken sandwich at Cafe Evansdale, WVU's largest dining hall.
WVU Dining officials said they will be checking the temperature of food every thirty minutes and will do further training for employees to prevent future raw chicken incidents.
Jed Sammons contributed reporting.