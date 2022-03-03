The Ukrainian Community of Morgantown is holding an information session and candlelight vigil on Monday, March 7, in light of Russia’s recent invasion of the sovereign nation.
Information tables will be open to students and visitors in the main lobby of the Mountainlair from noon to 4 p.m.
A candlelight vigil will be held in front of Woodburn Hall beginning at 7 p.m., also on Monday.
“The Mountaineer community is appalled by the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Community of Morgantown said in a press release. “The welfare of civilians in Ukraine is in danger; a humanitarian crisis is upon us, with even worse yet to come.”
“On the 24th of February 2022, Russia cynically invaded Ukraine. Russia escalated a ruthless war to a scale that has not been seen in Europe since World War II. Putin’s regime is shelling cities and destroying civilian infrastructure in the hope of terrorizing civilians. These actions are now under consideration as war crimes in the International Criminal Court. Against overwhelming odds, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are fighting bravely and winning on multiple fronts.”
Additional resources can be found on the Ukrainian Community of Morgantown’s webpage.
“War is not the world order we want to see in our future,” the Ukrainian community of Morgantown said in a press release. “We stand with Ukraine, we stand with democracy, and we stand for the rule of law!”