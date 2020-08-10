The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced Monday that Colson Glover and Brooke Ashby will serve in their current roles through the 2021-22 academic year.
The decision stems from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release. Mountaineers typically serve one-year stints in their positions.
“COVID-19 restrictions have meant an experience that is dramatically different for both of the mascots and by extending their term we hope to offer them a chance to have a more ‘normal’ Mountaineer experience,” said Ann Berry, assistant vice president for outreach, in a statement.
Glover, the head Mountaineer, and Ashby, the alternate, were named to their positions at halftime of the WVU men's basketball game against Baylor in March.