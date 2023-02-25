Krystyna Pelchar, a WVU graduate student from Ukraine, started an organization a year ago to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine.
“We feel this responsibility as Ukrainians, as human beings, to stand with people who have been brutally invaded for no reason,” Pelchar said.
A year later, the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association continues to support those impacted by the war.
Pelchar was one of dozens who gathered Friday for a vigil outside the Mountainlair to remember those who have died and stand in solidarity with those still battling in the war.
The event, hosted in coordination between the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association and KLYCH, consisted of prayers, songs and speeches from those who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.
Several speakers also spoke to the crowd about their personal experiences regarding the war, some noting that they still have family in Ukraine.
“The purpose of this event is first to express our gratitude for all support and compassion that the community here have provided us with, as well as the United States in general military aid,” Pelchar said.
Mark Vodianyi, WVU graduate student and member of UMA, said the event was held in an effort to increase community involvement, including those outside of the Ukrainian community.
Vodianyi said he wishes more students would involve and educate themselves about current issues, like the war.
“Another purpose of the event is to remind the American students the importance of democracy, and the fragility of democracy around the world globally,” he said.
There was also a gallery of photos from Ukraine displayed in the Mountainlair to raise awareness about the war. The photographs depicted soldiers fighting and citizens suffering, as well as the destruction left behind by Russian bombs.
A slideshow was also provided alongside the photo gallery in the Mountainlair. It consisted of 365 photos, provided by KLYCH, showing Ukraine each day since the invasion began.
According to the its leaders, the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association has raised about $35,000 in donations in the past year. A donation box was also provided at the event.
During the event, Pelchar thanked members of the community for their continuous support in raising funds for medical supplies for units in Ukraine.
"It helps in fundraising funds for Ukrainian volunteers like house sharing, spreading awareness in the American public," Pelchar said. "It also helps us Ukrainians, those difficult times and to just find each other.”
Members of the Ukrainian community spoke more about ways that people can get involved in helping support Ukraine.
A “Rock for Ukraine” concert will be held by university faculty Sunday, Feb. 26, to raise funds for more supplies in Ukraine. The concert is open to the public and will be held from 1-3 p.m.
Pelchar said the community needs to continue taking action until Ukraine is free. Even after the invasion, she added that many continue to fight for their lives each day.
“Putin's actions are not something the international community is going to accept," Pelchar said.
For more information on the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association, visit their Facebook page.