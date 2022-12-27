Cold weather and high winds have caused a series of water leaks on WVU’s Morgantown campus, school officials said Tuesday.
Sprinkler and water line leaks were reported at the following campus building:
- Arnold Hall, Arnold Apartments
- Chitwood Hall
- Dadisman Hall
- Engineering Sciences Building
- Evansdale Residential Complex
- Maple House
- Marina Tower
- Reedsville Farm Education Center
- Stadium Concessions
- White Hall
Details about the leaks weren't shared, but officials said water damages range from building to building.
In the meantime, school officials said the facilities will remain open despite the reported damages.
WVU Facility Management will make repairs and assess damages through the following week.
As university employees return to campus, they are encouraged to report any damages or concerns to their building supervisor. In the case of an emergency, Facility Management can be reached at 304-293-HELP.
To prevent further damage to campus facilities, school officials have requested that all windows and exterior doors remain shut amid freezing temperatures.