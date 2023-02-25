WVU’s Muslim Students Association is hosting a meal packing event Sunday to help those in need, both locally and across the globe.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Towers Blue and Gold Room. MSA partnered with Islamic Relief USA, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, to arrange the event.
MSA is aiming to pack with roughly 100 volunteers. Meals will then be distributed through Islamic Relief to people around the world who are facing poverty or food insecurity.
“It’s like something bigger than ourselves,” Omar Sabbagh, MSA community service chair, said. “As Muslims, we believe that you put others before yourself.”
MSA held a similar meal packing event in November. While the contents of the meals vary from pack to pack, they typically include dried foods that can be transported across long distances.
“I’m not exactly sure what the meals are this time. Last time it was dried rice, dried vegetables and dried beans,” Sabbagh said. “So you have big boxes of these, and you put them into little bags.”
Members of both the WVU community and the Morgantown community have volunteered to help with the event.
Hazem Attal, MSA vice president, said the meals have a huge impact on the people who receive them.
“It’s only like three hours of volunteer work, but it’s a way bigger impact on people in the end,” Attal said. “IR USA was telling us that the people not even benefited from the food, but the box itself. They thank them for the box, and they use it as a window.”
MSA hopes to hold future meal packs in the future to continue supporting communities in need.
To learn more about MSA, visit their Instagram page, @msawvu, or their WVU Engage site.