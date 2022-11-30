Head football coach Neal Brown is set to return for a fifth season at West Virginia, according to a statement from school officials on Wednesday.
This comes just after WVU named its new athletic director, Wren Brown, the former vice president and director of Athletics at North Texas.
According to interim athletics director Rob Alsop, President E. Gordon Gee and Baker reached a decision after discussing the future of the school’s football program.
Alsop said they believe “it’s clear [Brown] should continue to lead” the program.
“Over the past several weeks, [Gee] and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks,” Alsop said in a statement Wednesday.
“Additionally, we have also had discussions with [Brown] and [Baker] about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.”
Earlier this month, Gee said the new athletic director would decide on the future of Brown's coaching career at the University following the departure of former AD Shane Lyons.
Lyons — who recently accepted a position as the deputy athletic director at Alabama — said Gee and other school administrators fired him, citing the football program’s crumbling performance and Brown’s contract extension, among other things.
Lyons discussed his leave from WVU on Monday in an interview with Talkline’s Hoppy Kercheval.
Now, West Virginia will pay out $6.6 million dollars for Baker’s position throughout the next six years, according to the new director’s contract.
Baker takes over the position beginning Dec. 19.
“I am incredibly grateful to [Gee], [Alsop], the search committee and Board of Governors for the opportunity to serve as vice president and director of athletics at West Virginia University,” Baker said. “WVU boasts a powerful brand reputation and a storied academic and athletic history. My family and I can’t wait to get to Morgantown to build relationships and help take Mountaineer Athletics to even greater heights.
Alsop said Gee and Baker will continue working to “ensure a smooth transition” to the “next era” of the school’s athletics program.
“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family,” Alsop said.
“I know that Wren will be focusing a lot his time and attention on how we improve our results on the football field and across a number of our programs.”