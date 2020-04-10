Through the Gray Student Emergency Fund, the WVU Foundation will soon be offering need-based financial support “to help students meet basic needs and proceed with their studies amid these unprecedented circumstances.”
The University announced the initiative through a press release on Thursday.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, but we’ve been encouraged by the growing number of Mountaineers asking how they can help,” said B.J. Davisson, executive vice president and chief development officer for the WVU Foundation, in the release.
“We have heard so many heart-wrenching stories from our students, their parents and others regarding the financial challenges they are facing. We want to do everything we can to honor our students’ commitment to continue their education while also ensuring their physical and emotional well-being.”
The Gray Student Emergency Fund, which was created in 2013 by retired Student Life Vice President Ken Gray and his wife, Carolyn, aims to financially assist WVU students who experience economic hardships that could hinder their education.
According to the press release, “WVU employed more than 4,000 students not hired through federal work-study programs and not subject to student aid provisions included in the CARES Act. The Emergency Fund may provide relief to those students, as well as those who live and work off campus and students whose parents have lost wages, depending on the availability of funds.”
To contribute to the Gray Student Emergency Fund or any other WVU resources, visit https://give.wvu.edu/c19.