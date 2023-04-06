WVU’s Women's and Gender Studies department has developed new core courses for its multidisciplinary graduate certificate to instill different perspectives and communication skills into the coursework of graduate students.
“The graduate certificate is an interdisciplinary, multi and transdisciplinary opportunity for students to engage across the campus,” Kasi Jackson, associate professor of women’s and gender studies and graduate certificate advisor, said. “Looking at how we apply feminist theory and tools of gender analysis, to thinking about the structure of society and also thinking about how knowledge is built and constructed in various disciplines and professions.”
All WVU graduate students are eligible for the certificate, regardless of their major.
The certificate consists of 15 credit hours, and while completion time varies depending on the student, the certificate can usually be finished within two years if combined with other graduate programs.
Jackson says that the certificate has helped students post-graduation in their search for jobs.
“One thing that we really emphasize in our programs, both at the graduate and the undergraduate level, is that students need to develop skills to work in diverse teams and to work with people who think differently than them,” Jackson said.
Jackson also noted that students reported being able to work with people of different backgrounds and experiences as a result of the graduate certificate.
In addition, she feels that the certificate is a way for graduate students to connect with one another and expand their networks.
Samantha Leggett-Bradley, a Ph.D. student in communications, recently completed the certificate. In an email to the Daily Athenaeum, she said it was highly beneficial to her studies, noting that the coursework exposed her to ideas and perspectives that were not present at her previous university.
"The certificate program served to tear down stereotypes I had held of feminists that I received from mass media and prior education, and demonstrated to me the true goal goal of feminism being to give everyone an equal voice in society,” Leggett-Bradley said.
Although a certificate is not currently offered for undergraduate students, similar options are available.
“Women’s and gender studies has a lot of stuff for undergraduate students,” Jackson said. “We have a minor in women’s and gender studies, we have a minor in LGBTQ+ studies and we also have a [women's and gender studies] major. We’ve been planning even more offerings, so our undergraduate programs are really robust, and we do a lot of work with students in those areas.”
Students who are interested in the women’s and gender studies graduate certificate can contact Kasi Jackson at kasi.jackson@mail.wvu.edu. More information can also be found by viewing the certificate overview.