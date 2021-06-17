While West Virginia University recently announced its plan to fully reopen its campuses in the fall, New Student Orientation will primarily be virtual for the remainder of the summer.
During orientation, incoming freshmen are acclimated to campus life through guided videos and Zoom meetings with student leaders and academic advisers.
“I think there are perks to NSO being virtual, but I am definitely looking forward to bringing NSO back in person for students,” orientation leader Trista Bunner said. “In person allows for them to visit campus if they haven’t before and get more adjusted to WVU and it’s beauty.”
As of Thursday, 4,233 students have registered for orientation, and 3,772 students have already or are currently scheduled to meet with an orientation leader, according to University metrics.
In addition to virtual experiences, freshmen will get the chance to visit the campus in person during Destination WVU. The event will launch on July 6 and run through the end of the month.
The new experience will include “parts of orientation that you can’t make virtual” said Katie Condon, director of enrollment management at WVU.
At this event, first-time freshmen are able to meet other students, tour campus and attend a variety of other activities across campus. According to Condon, this opportunity will be offered to students during a morning and afternoon program.
“Students can talk face-to-face with some of the important offices on our campus, and it will allow them to do campus tours of both our Downtown and Evansdale area of campus,” said Condon.
Standard orientation activities will continue to be offered virtually.
“It’s a multi-step virtual process that students complete on more of a self-paced timeline with certain dates or deadlines to keep in mind,” Condon said.
After registering for NSO, freshmen students complete an online module that introduces WVU traditions, student life, academics and scheduling. Next, orientation leaders meet with students and help prepare them for their first professional advising meeting.
“What the orientation leader talks about is making sure that we have any dual enrollment credit, making sure that we have any AP scores that the student has taken and just making sure, overall, that they don’t have any specific questions,” Condon said. “High school students have probably never had a professional adviser before, so it’s just helping them become comfortable with what that advising conversation will look like.”
In fall 2019, WVU began block-scheduling freshmen, meaning their core courses are decided upon attending orientation. Since then, WVU had witnessed more efficient scheduling and an increase retainment rates.
“The registrar office already put students into these blocks before students go through orientation and they finalize their class schedule with their academic adviser,” Condon said.
Through this, students are able to pick their GEF courses, which Condon said allows them autonomy in picking their schedule while also making sure they are taking the core classes that they need.
If students do not complete their orientation by the deadline, they can be dropped from their blocked schedule or their housing assignment.
Another component of orientation is a live webinar for students and parents to join. These webinars present all the information given in the modules and also allow for a live question and answer session.
“We do have Dr. Gee welcome everyone to those events, so they’re really nice,” said Condon.
Students and parents can talk with Student Financial Services during these webinars, as well as Student Housing. A separate breakout session is offered to commuting students as well.
“We make sure they understand everything else going on this summer, and then we have an experts panel that primarily has students on it to help answer any student-to-student questions they may have,” Condon said.
For students who still have questions, the NSO website provides an overview of the virtual orientation process.