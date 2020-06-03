West Virginia University has adjusted its academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year in order to ensure students, faculty and staff can remain safe when returning to campus.
The fall semester is set to run Aug. 19 through Nov. 24, according to WVU's Return to Campus website. There will be no fall break, and classes will be held online for one week following Thanksgiving break. The following week, final exams will also be conducted online.
Following winter break, the spring semester will be held Jan. 19, 2021, through April 30, 2021. Spring break has been cancelled, but specific days will be set aside as study days in which classes will not be held.
Finals are set to be held in-person during the Spring 2021 semester between May 3-7.
Correction: In an earlier edition of this article, the fall semester's start date was noted as Aug. 29. This has been properly corrected to Aug. 19.