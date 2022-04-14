Sara Ruff walked alone from her dorm to the Title IX office. She had been sexually assaulted by one of her peers in the School of Music during her freshman year.
After her case was closed, she left the program that she came to WVU for.
Now as a senior, Ruff shared her story publicly for the first time at a protest Wednesday. She said she felt ignored and unsupported by faculty when it was reported.
“I gave up on this University,” Ruff said. “I had to leave the program because I couldn’t sit in class with him. I couldn’t look at the people that were supposed to be teaching me, nurturing me, keeping me safe, then ignored me and put me back. I had to leave the program and leave what I wanted to do with my life.”
Ruff’s story and others like it were shared during a protest against the School of Music on Wednesday outside of the Creative Arts Center.
Cheyenne Henline and Ashley Rogers, two sophomore students in the School of Music, partnered with WVU Believe Them to organize the protest after they felt their Title IX cases were wrongfully dismissed by the University.
WVU Believe Them is a new student organization that advocates for survivors and sexual assault awareness on campus. They offered support and resources to survivors during the demonstration.
Protestors, including several students outside the School of Music, gathered to share their stories and experiences with sexual assault and harrassment. Many voiced their concerns and disappointment with Title IX at the University.
Student protestors also noted that no faculty attended the event.
After each student told their story, the crowd responded by saying “we believe you.”
“When I was about to go to college, the gifts from my family and my boyfriend at the time were not folders or dorm decorations. I got a personal alarm and pepper spray,” Taylor Schwartz, a junior social work major, said to the crowd. “I was told that I couldn’t wear crop tops or short shorts. I was told not to go out at night and to not listen to music at night and to always keep looking around me. Why do I have to be told what to do and how to live my life? Why can’t you teach people not to sexually assault others? Why do I have to put so much of my energy into protecting myself from people who were not taught to restrain themselves?”
Henline’s main goal is for the School of Music to listen to its students and hold their faculty accountable.
“No one believed me,” she said. “No one held him accountable. No one.”
Rogers said she hopes raising awareness will help prevent future students from experiencing the same sexual misconduct and lack of support as she did.
“It’s not an isolated incident. There are literally so many girls, so many boys, so many non-binary people, genderfluid people, so many people are being taken advantage of in their own school,” Rogers said.
April Kaull, WVU executive director of communications, said the University and the CAC “are aware of the concerns being raised by students regarding the culture in the School of Music, particularly pertaining to sexual harassment, sexual assault and misconduct.”
She added that there are protocols and processes that must be followed when a report or complaint is received, per the BOG Governance Rule 1.6.
“Any issues brought to the college’s attention are immediately referred to the appropriate offices so that a thorough investigation may be conducted,” Kaull said. “Though we cannot comment on pending or completed investigations, we can share that the College of Creative Arts has followed all required procedures and an investigation was completed. West Virginia University and the College of Creative Arts takes any complaint or report of misconduct seriously and moves swiftly to assure all concerns are addressed appropriately.”