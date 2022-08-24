This semester, WVU students lost the only free parking option on campus just as classes began.
Earlier this month, the University announced the addition of a parking fee at the Coliseum, which they said would be used to fund ongoing maintenance at the lot. Now, University officials say there is no projected end to the new parking fee.
“Like most institutions, WVU is dealing with rising costs on a number of fronts,” Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, said in an email. “That is one of the driving factors behind this change for the Coliseum lot.”
Johnson said before construction began on the lot in 2021, the Coliseum lot had not been paved in more than a decade and was in need of repair due to infrastructure concerns like potholes, water damage and faded lines. She added that the dim lighting in the lot also created potential safety risks.
In 2021, the University completed an enhancement project for the lot, which included milling, paving, painting lines and upgrading the lighting. This project totaled $1.4 million which the University will pay off over the next 15 years.
Johnson said in addition to payments for the project, the University already pays around $44,000 every year toward general maintenance of the lot, including painting, coating and plowing. Combined with the new yearly project payments and other costs like stickers and hang tags, the total yearly costs of the lot for the University will now equal around $140,000.
Up to this point, use of the lot had not been tracked.
However, Johnson said after the first week of classes, the University has projected that roughly 400 out of the 1,600 spots will be used during each of the approximately 150 parking days of the school year. At a dollar per spot per day, the University plans to collect about $60,000 each year from student parking fees for use towards the project payments.
Johnson said the rest of the money, approximately $80,000 a year, will be paid by WVU Athletics and the University.
Once the enhancement project is finally paid off, the University does not have plans to discontinue the parking fee at the Coliseum lot.
Instead, the University will continue to use funding from the parking fee to pay for yearly maintenance costs, shifting the cost to drivers.
“Maintenance of the Coliseum is an ongoing issue, so the parking fee will also help cover these maintenance costs. There is no planned end date for the Coliseum lot parking fees,” Johnson said.
Prior to the parking fee, yearly maintenance for the lot primarily came from the Auxiliary and Business Services budget at the University. Despite this, Johnson said costs for maintenance are expected to rise.
Now, the University can use funding from the parking fee to cover those costs.
Johnson said any dollars in the Auxiliary and Business Services budget that is now not applied to the Coliseum lot will be redirected to other expenses in the budget that cover campus needs.
University President E. Gordon Gee said in an exclusive meeting with the Daily Athenaeum on Monday that the University is always trying to find ways to have additional parking for students. He said, in the end, the goal of the University is to have low cost and high quality.
“It’s not about making money on it, it’s about maintaining; and if at the right time that we could do away with that fee, we certainly will. But again, parking on this campus is a real challenge, and we want to make sure we have good places to park safely,” Gee said.