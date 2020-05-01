West Virginia University expects to have on-campus instruction for the Fall 2020 semester, the University announced Friday.
“We have every hope and expectation of safely resuming in-person education in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser for the fall semester,” University President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, as well as the community will drive decisions, but we believe it will be possible to restart classes on campus, albeit with new measures, guidelines and precautions to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.”
On-campus instruction for the Spring 2020 semester ended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University Provost Maryanne Reed said that WVU is “considering all possibilities,” but the main focus is “how to bring our students back to campus — while taking all necessary public health and safety measures.”
“But we also know that the COVID-19 pandemic will still be with us through the fall – and possibly next spring – and so we also must be prepared to respond should there be another surge of the virus that interrupts instruction and other campus activities,” Reed said.