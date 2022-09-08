With the recent discovery of “rainbow fentanyl'' in Morgantown, experts have warned about the presence of the dangerous drug in the community. At WVU, one group is educating the student body on the dangers of fentanyl and the resources available to them.
“The reason that the seizure of the ‘rainbow fentanyl’ is so scary is it shows that these drug cartels and drug traffickers are targeting young adults like us,” Azeem Khan, junior political science student, said.
Khan is the co-chair of the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, a student-led initiative born out of a focus group in March. The group was announced over the summer and launched this semester in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
“They sent over 15,000 pills to a college town that's just getting started with classes. That's not an accident. They disguise them to look like candy. That's not an accident. And what it comes down to is one pill can kill,” Khan said.
Khan said that ‘one pill can kill’ will be the task force’s continued message to students.
“Last year 71,238 Americans died from fentanyl, which is enough to fill all of Milan Puskar stadium and nearly fill up the Coliseum too,” Khan said.
The opioid epidemic has long touched West Virginia which has the highest drug overdose death rate nationally, according to the CDC. The state experienced a 21% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths between 2017 and 2020, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
However, in 2021, the state saw a downward trend in overall overdose deaths between April and September.
The Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force’s goal is to educate 7,500 students in person, and 15,000 students and 7,500 parents using social media. They are aiming to educate 10,000 students digitally each month.
To achieve these goals, the task force has begun working with on-campus groups like the Mountaineer Maniacs, and their content has been seen on popular Instagram accounts such as @dartywvu.
Khan said the task force will also spread awareness of available resources through University groups such as WellWVU and Collegiate Recovery.
Currently, there are over 40 students involved in the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, including leaders from student government, Active Minds WVU and the Mountaineer Maniacs.
“It's been really inspiring for all of us to see how seriously students are taking this and when students come together and are motivated. We really can do anything, even prevent tragedies like this from happening in Morgantown,” Khan said.
Students who aren’t directly involved can also do something to help, Khan said.
“What we're gonna ask every student to do is to learn, act, share. Learn about the dangers of fentanyl, act to use resources available in our community and share this life saving information.”
Many students have already started doing this. According to Khan, the task force’s Aug. 24 Instagram post about the “rainbow fentanyl,” which received over 1,400 likes, was shared over 3,000 times and reached over 20,000 accounts.
“Each of those 3,000 people did something that could help save a life, and so I think that's really inspiring and I think it says a lot about what it means to be a Mountaineer,” Khan said.
More information about the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force is available on their Instagram @wvfentanyledu and on the link in their bio.
“At West Virginia University, we are a family and families help each other and we're asking everyone to join us in this life saving initiative because we are Mountaineers against fentanyl.”