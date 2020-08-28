In an open letter sent on Aug. 20, WVU Artists Aligned requested the WVU School of Theater and Dance recognize and amend systemic inequities and institutional racism in its educational programming.
“With all of the current events that have been happening, we decided that we hadn’t heard enough from our own University,” said Chasdan Mike, a member of WAA.
WAA is made up of a group of six WVU alumni and was created to help the University become a more diverse and inclusive community.
In their letter, the group requested that the WVU School of Theater and Dance makes the welfare of their students a priority, educates faculty and students on issues around white supremacy and revises its curriculum to move away from an antiquated white-centered way of learning.
Mike said he would have liked to have had more influences from diverse playwrights during his time at WVU. He also said during his time as a student, he faced micro-aggressions, but did not feel he had a way to speak about his concerns.
“I felt like I had no one I could really voice my opinion to and to talk about those situations with,” Mike said.
He said his experiences were what motivated him to play an active role in the organization.
“I think WVU is an amazing institution and I would recommend it to anybody,” he said. “But, in light of everything that is happening, it makes you go back and think about those circumstances that happened to you.”
Since sending the letter, Mike said overall the response has been positive from both the College of Creative Arts and faculty in the School of Theater and Dance.
Keith Jackson, dean of the WVU College of Creative arts, said trying to improve diversity within the college has been a work in progress over the past few years; however, he said he was shocked and hurt to hear there were students and may still be students who feel unsafe.
“We are not close to diverse enough and I don’t think the theater world or our programs are diverse enough, that does not surprise me” Jackson said. "But, hearing that people who are here don’t feel safe, that did surprise me.”
The open letter included a call to implement 1-year, 5-year and 10-year plans of timely goals that document how the School of Theatre and Dance plans to create an inclusive environment for students of color.
Jackson said while many of the changes he and the organization both hope to see will take time, there are also several changes that the WVU creative arts community will see in the coming months.
“It is a marathon, as race-relations have always been in the United States of America,” Jackson said. “But I think some changes we will see relatively quickly.”
In order to address the concern of safety and discrimination, over the past few months the college has been working to create committees for each individual school as well as one larger committee for the entire college.
He said these committees are responsible for addressing concerns around diversity, equity and inclusion within each school and the college as a whole. He said each committee member will be an undergraduate student who demonstrates academic and artistic excellence, is respected by their peers and is not afraid to voice concerns and opinions to authority.
Another component of creating a more inclusive environment is reforming curriculum. Jackson said this reform means not only adding classes, but also incorporating diverse topics into the required courses.
For WAA, this type of curriculum reform is a top priority.
“Great playwrights are white and that's fine, but there are also great playwrights who are of color and great playwrights who are women and great playwrights who are LGBTQA,” Mike said. “We want to make sure that the curriculum is exciting people from all backgrounds.”
The entire letter can be read at www.wvuartistsaligned.com.