Jules Ogden, The Daily Athenaeum's current news editor, was selected as the publication's next editor-in-chief for the 2023-24 academic year. Jules is a Morgantown native and rising senior dual-degree student majoring in journalism and English. Read her introductory letter below.
I never thought I was good at writing or telling stories.
As a kid, reading was always my preferred escapism. I loved being able to live a thousand lives through the lens of others.
However, I never thought I could tell my own stories.
English was my favorite subject in high school, and my interest in writing grew.
When senior year rolled around, and it took what felt like months to settle on a college major. I knew I loved writing, but I still felt like I wasn’t strong enough to pursue it.
Then, the pandemic hit. And just months before I was meant to graduate, the whole world changed.
I wasn’t feeling particularly risky at the time, so I settled on a major that felt safe.
But I still felt something was missing. And with the pandemic still imposing on all of our lives, I felt alone.
The summer before my sophomore year, a professor in the Reed College of Media encouraged me to join The Daily Athenaeum, WVU's independent student newspaper.
It was the best decision I’ve ever made. My love for writing rekindled, and this time, with confidence.
Telling meaningful stories in my community and seeing its impact is incredibly rewarding.
I quickly moved into an editor position that spring and continued to watch as my reporting catalyzed change across campus.
I will never forget the feeling of breaking the story of a student who was served raw chicken in one of WVU’s dining halls. Or how honored I felt to be telling the stories of frightened mothers over the summer as they grappled with the formula shortage during my internship.
Embracing my passion for storytelling and joining The DA has led me to my favorite people, and it’s made me realize who I am: a storyteller.
And for that, I owe it to you to continue telling your stories and delivering the strongest, most well-rounded news possible.
I am so thankful for this opportunity to serve my community as a Morgantown native after all this town has done for me, and I promise to be an honest and fair storyteller.