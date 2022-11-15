Upon arrival at the Beechurst Personal Rapid Transportation (PRT) Station, students are greeted with blue waves and fire.
Symbolizing the freedom and liberty of Mountaineers, this display of public art reflects the values of WVU and the state motto, “Montani semper liberi,” or “Mountaineers are always free,” according to Morgantown Underground.
It’s been almost 50 years since the PRT opened at WVU, an essential for many students and community members.
Now, school officials want help from students designing and creating the next series of PRT murals around campus. The University Public Art Committee will accept design proposals for a new mural design through Dec. 6.
Earlier this month, “Icons and Traditions” was chosen as the theme through a public vote via social media.
Keith Jackson, dean of the College of Creative Arts and chair of the University Public Art Committee, discussed planning the new mural and its impact on the campus in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
“There’s an aesthetic beautification effort, that’s definitely one idea,” Jackson said. “But, the other thing is, when you have good public art, it also should encourage conversations.”
The Campus News website lists the guidelines for student submissions.
“Collaborative efforts are definitely a great base,” Jackson said. “So, if it's two or three people or more getting together to work on the project, it probably means it will lead to a more thought-provoking idea and image.”
Although there is a theme for students to follow, students have creative control over their design. The mural guidelines are meant to give students a starting point for their final project.
Jackson said this new initiative is a way “to have more public art on campus and in Morgantown.”
“Images can be challenging, it can be thought-provoking, but it’s also public art,” Jackson said.
Students are in charge of the design and planning of the mural, but they do not have to paint the mural themselves unless they choose to do so. The design layout of the chosen design will decide where the mural will be installed.
“The mural that’s selected, say some team of three, says ‘here’s how we want to do this: We will sketch out the mural, but then we’d love to have community members finish it,’ if that’s what they put in their proposal, that’s what we’ll do,” Jackson said. “If it's a team of three and say ‘we’ll do it all,’ then, they do it all.”
When submitting mural designs, students are reminded that their art will be displayed and viewed by the public, meaning, according to the selection criteria, the design should be “consistent with the University Code of Conduct.”
Jackson said a separate committee made up of members both on and off campus will select the winners. Three to five finalists will be selected in January for a public vote.
He also said there are certain factors, like the weather, that affect the setting process of the mural, which may delay installation.
“Our hope is to actually have the selections done in January and then actually have the installation start in March,” Jackson said. “Part of that is actually based on weather because the supports need to be treated, and then the mural done, and then that has to be treated so it doesn’t get damaged.”
The station that the winning mural will be placed in will be determined after a submission is chosen.
Jackson said that the location of the mural will depend on the orientation and presentation of the winning design, as many of the stations have varying support and wall sizes.
“These supports are not all the same size,” Jackson said. “So, there might be a mural that’s very much a vertical mural, so it needs to be on one of the more vertical stanchions. Or there is a horizontal mural, so it would be on a horizontal stanchion.”
The mural is expected to be finished in 2023 with an unveiling set to take place in April.