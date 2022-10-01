West Virginia University held its first-ever Prevention Summit Friday, covering issues of mental health, sexual health, gender-based violence and bystander intervention.
The event wrapped up the University’s annual Hazing Prevention Week, which raises awareness about the dangers of hazing.
Nolan Burch’s parents, Kimberly and TJ Burch, hosted a Q&A session following a screening of the documentary,“Breathe, Nolan, Breathe.” Members of WVU Greek Life were in attendance for the presentation.
After the death of their son in 2014, the Burches created the Nolan Michael Burch Foundation as part of their commitment to educating students in high schools and college campuses across the country about preventable deaths caused by hazing.
Nolan’s death also sparked action on WVU’s campus with the launch of the Would You? Campaign.
The Burch family visits the University every semester to meet with the Burch Fellows, members of the Nolan Burch Greek Leadership Academy. The group engages in a 10-week program on hazing prevention, leadership development and siblinghood, according to Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership & Project 168.
“We have to acknowledge that the behaviors that cost Nolan his life are behaviors that occur in Fraternity and Sorority Life,” Richardson said. “There have been so many significant changes at our university because of the tragedy that has befallen us with Nolan Burch.”
The hazing prevention presentation was led by Richardson and highlighted the ways in which hazing occurs, the importance of calling for help and other resources for students to use if they find themselves in any instance of hazing.
He said there is no federal definition for hazing, which makes it difficult for students to identify.
“So when we talk about hazing, we're talking about anything that could cause physical, emotional, psychological, mental or any form of distress,” Richardson said.
Kimberly and TJ Burch have traveled to various high schools and universities to share their story and talk about the dangers of hazing, as well as how to recognize and stop it.
“We say it’s the kids. You can’t be with the kids every day, so it really needs to be on them to watch out for each other,” Kimberly Burch said.
Richardson also spoke about medical amnesty and how it works for university students.
Under the University’s Student Code of Conduct, and the laws of West Virginia, bystanders and those affected by drug or alcohol overdose may be safe from prosecution and may not face charges under the campus student Code of Conduct if they seek medical assistance in an emergency.
Although no students directly came forward to ask any questions during the Q&A, the Burches reflected on their partnership with the University.
“We're proud of it [the documentary]. It's difficult for us to watch a lot of times, but we're very proud of it,” TJ Burch said. “We're proud of our partnership here with WVU and with a lot of the other schools that have seen it.”
He added that many high schools use the documentary in their health classes and other educational programs.
“When we see something, again, just do something,” TJ Burch, said. “It's really that simple.”