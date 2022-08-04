WVU’s Coliseum has long served as one of the only free and accessible parking options for students. But that will end this semester.
Beginning on the first day of classes, Aug. 17, the University will charge drivers $1 each time they park at the Coliseum. University officials said the parking fee will be used to fund ongoing maintenance projects at the parking lot, such as paving and lighting.
Pay stations won’t be provided at the Coliseum, so students will be required to use the Park Mobile app, which charges a 25-cent transaction fee. Payment is required on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“As a reminder, a limited number of student and employee parking permits are available for purchase in the Parking Portal,” WVU Transportation and Parking tweeted on Thursday. “Free transportation options for our community include the PRT and Mountain Line buses.”
The added parking fee comes at a time when WVU students are required to spend even more on tuition and other fees.
