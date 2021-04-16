WVU police reported to the Sunnyside neighborhood Friday afternoon after a person "fell or jumped" from the University Place parking garage and landed on the sidewalk.
The condition of the person involved has not yet been released.
The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, and resulted in the closure of the road. WVU announced at approximately 1:18 p.m. that the road had been reopened. No additional information was made immediately available, but an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVU police department at 304-293-3136.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.