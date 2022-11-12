In celebration of the Appalachian tradition of quiltmaking, West Virginia University hosted its annual quilt show this weekend for Mountaineer Week, in collaboration with the Country Roads Quilt Guild.
Each year, the show brings together people around the area who have a passion for quilt-making, giving community members an opportunity to vote for their favorite quilt.
The Country Roads Quilt Guild was organized in 1983 and shares three main philosophies. The guild serves to encourage interest in quilting through learning and sharing while providing an atmosphere to motivate creativity and the improvement of skills.
“We inspire each other and we learn from each other, and you know, I think it's fun to show off your stuff, but it's helping at the same time,” said Terry Chilko, long-time member and former president of the guild.
The remaining events will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission.
At most quilt shows, there is a certified judge to choose the winners by looking at the artist’s workmanship, but the winner of this show is determined by a vote from the audience.
“This is Viewers Choice, which means anybody, even children, anybody can come in and vote for their favorite which I think is wonderful if it's something that touches someone,” Chilko said. “And so we will be giving out ribbons, I think first, second and third place for three categories.”
The show will include a special patriotic section of red, white and blue quilts for Veteran’s Day. Other special quilts will be shown, like the opportunity quilt which lets people make donations for a chance to take the quilt home.
The drawing for the winner of the opportunity quilt will be held Sunday afternoon.
The opportunity quilt isn’t the only giveaway the guild is arranging. There will also be a raffle for attendees to enter for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Stitch Morgantown, a sewing shop in Westover.
According to Nancy Kessler, vice president of the guild, the opportunity quilt was made by all members of the guild. Some members made a square, while the other ladies helped bind and put it all together.
“We want to mention the opportunity quilt that we have right out here, that all of us are involved in making a square or whatever, and then some of the ladies put it together and bind it and everything,” Kessler said.
The event is to also appreciate the art, work and skills that the artists put into the quilts. Quilting is done by sewing together multiple pieces of material that are based on a pattern or design. Some people like to quilt by hand, but others like to use a machine.
The quilts entered in the show are all unique and different from one another, ranging different sizes of small, medium and large. Other quilts are entered as table runners or even tote bags.
Quilting shows a lot of creativity that can be used for multiple different purposes. Many of the quilts shown are either modern or traditional and can be used on top of a bed or on top of a table.
Members of the Country Roads Quilt Guild use quilting as a good therapy and stress mechanism for a lot of things. According to Chilko, the group tries to focus on their self-care and stress levels by doing something both entertaining and constructive.
The guild gets together during the week and learns new skills from each other or guest speakers that show them how to create different things, like how to put a sleeve on a quilt. The guild also takes field trips every once in a while to places like Bolts and Quarters Quilt Shop in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
“One of our meetings in January when it's cold and nobody wants to get out at night, we all have a meeting at Country Roads quilt shop, and then have lunch at the tea shop. So just you know, every month is a little different,” Kessler said.
“The awesome thing about quilting is there's something for everybody, and every quilt you make can be different from the last,” Chilko said. “The quilt is a perfect existential item because it warms your body and your soul.”
To learn more about the Quilt Show, visit the Mountaineer Week website, or to learn more about Country Roads Quilt Guild, email crqg.plus@gmail.com