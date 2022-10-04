In his annual State of the University address Monday, WVU President E. Gordon Gee highlighted the school’s ongoing challenges with enrollment and retention, saying a greater investment needs to be made in students inside and outside the classroom.

He delivered these remarks just a month after university administrators reported a “significant decline" in student retention for the fall 2022 semester, which they attributed to the pandemic and a growing need for mental health support on campus.

"We are undoubtedly in tumultuous times," Gee said. "We are confronting considerable headwinds with the enrollment demographics before us."

Referencing national and statewide declines in college enrollment, he added that an “increasing loss of confidence in higher education” has led people to question the “value of a college degree."

“The national narrative of high cost and low value has shown distrust and encouraged the debate of whether college is worth it,” Gee said. “Now I want you to know that I am happy to end that debate today. The answer to the question of whether college is worth it is an emphatic yes.”

Despite an increase in first-time freshmen this semester, far fewer students returned to WVU this fall, and enrollment numbers have steadily declined in recent years.

From 2017 to 2021, there was more than a 10% decrease in undergraduate enrollment at WVU, and statewide enrollment rates in the past decade have dropped by the same amount, according to Gee.

Addressing a room full of faculty in Monday's meeting, Provost Maryanne Reed said “retention is everybody’s responsibility.”

“I know how much that you all do to support our students and how you take your mission as educators, so I don't have anything specific to say other than just to be mindful that students who come to your classroom may be coming with challenges that you're not aware of,” Reed told faculty members.

“Look for ways to support your students if they're not coming to class, you know, really be active. Retention is everybody's responsibility, and it's everybody's effort that is needed.”

The provost also noted the growing mental health and financial challenges facing students, saying administrators are considering ways to provide additional support — particularly to those who are Pell Grant eligible.

According to university officials, the annual federal student loan debt for WVU students is much lower than the national average.

April Kaull, director of communications for University Relations, said students in Morgantown owe $12,000 on average. Last spring, she said 41% of undergraduate students graduated debt-free.

Still, the cost of being a WVU student has gone up in the past decade, and many continue to face rising living costs on and off campus.

For the most part, WVU students have witnessed a consistent increase in tuition costs since 2014, and Gee told The Daily Athenaeum in an exclusive interview that tuition hikes are likely in the coming years.

Over the years, the University has relied less on state funding, and students are ultimately footing the bill. This year, tuition and fees make up the largest proportion of university revenue.

To offset student decline, Gee said the administrators and faculty need to engage students on all levels — a driving aspect of his newly created Purpose Institute.

“As we take a look at enrollment and a variety of factors, the way we're going to keep our students here and happy is a 360-degree engagement by all of us in terms of what our students are doing and how we can impact them inside and outside the classroom.”

“I can say without a doubt that there is no other university that is more committed and deeply rooted in its mission to help the students and the people have a safe … That mission is our polar star.”